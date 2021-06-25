Autonomous Vehicle Vision and Navigation System Market will generate massive revenue by 2030 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market will reach $130.91 billion by 2030, growing by 22.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to technological advancements in deep learning for image processing and government’s initiatives for developing autonomous & connected vehicles.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 82 figures, this 179-page report “Global Autonomous Vehicle Vision and Navigation System Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy (L1 – L5), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Hardware & Component

o Global Positioning System (GPS)

o Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Sensors

o Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

o Camera

o Ultrasonic Sensor

o Light Detection and Ranging Sensors (LiDAR)

o Other Components

– Software & Service

o Software & Service for Planning

o Software & Service for Controlling

o Software & Service for Perception

o Software & Service for Localization

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Passenger Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

Based on Level of Autonomy, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

– Level 2 (Partial Automation)

– Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

– Level 4 (High Automation)

– Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Vehicle Type, and Level of Autonomy over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

HERE Technologies

IMAGRY

Magna International Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony

TomTom International BV

Valeo Group

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Waymo LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

