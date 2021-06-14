Autonomous Vehicle Market Evolving Growth Worldwide 2021-2027 | BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Tesla

The Autonomous Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2020 to USD 856 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.9% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Tesla, Toyota Motor and Volkswagen AG.

This report studies the Autonomous Vehicle Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Autonomous Vehicle Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Type (Semi-autonomous Vehicles, Fully-autonomous Vehicles), Application (Transportation, Defense) & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027".

To Avail deep insights of Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Autonomous Vehicle Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects.

The semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.36% from 2017 to 2022 and 68.94% from 2025 to 2030 respectively. The market is estimated to be 8.9 Million Units in 2016 for semi-autonomous vehicles and 0.2 Million Units in 2024 for autonomous vehicles. In this study for semi-autonomous vehicles, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2017–2022 as the forecast period for estimating the market size. However, for autonomous vehicles, 2024 has been considered the base year and 2025–2030 as the forecast period for estimating the market size.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market size, in terms of volume (units), of the global semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume, on the basis of level of automation, ADAS features, fuel type, components, and region for semi-autonomous and by component, region, and fuel type for autonomous vehicles market. It provides a detailed analysis of various forces acting in the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, and other activities carried out by key industry participants.

The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources such as International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), and so on. Experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to understand the future trends of the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market. The bottom-up and top-down approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the global market. The market size, by volume, is derived by identifying the total production volumes and analyzing the demand trends.

The figure given below illustrates the break-up of the profiles of industry experts who participated in primary discussions.

The ecosystem of the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles consists of manufacturers such as Volkswagen (Germany), Daimler (Germany), Nissan Motor (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Google (US), Cisco Systems (US), Tesla (US), and Visteon (US) and suppliers such as Continental (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso (Japan), and Valeo (France).

Target Audience

Tier 1 manufacturers

Automotive associations

Raw material suppliers

Vehicle manufacturers/OEMs

Automotive software providers

Service providers

Scope of the Report

By Level of Automation –Semi-Autonomous Level 1 Level 2&3

By ADAS Features Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lane Assist (LA) Intelligent Park Assist (APA) Smart Park Assist (SPA) Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Collision Warning System (CWS) Cross Traffic Alert (CTA) Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

By Components Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Radar Camera LIDAR Ultrasonic Sensor

By Fuel Type Semi-Autonomous Conventional Vehicle Hybrid Vehicle Electric Vehicle Autonomous Conventional Hybrid Vehicle Electric Vehicle

By Region North America Asia Pacific Europe RoW



Available Customizations

MarketDigits offers the following customizations for this market report:

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional regions (up to 3)

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

In the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, the semi-autonomous vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.36% from 2017 to 2022, whereas the autonomous vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 68.94% from 2025 to 2030. The semi-autonomous vehicles market volume is estimated to be 10.5 Million Units in 2017 and is projected to reach 27.7 Million Units by 2022. The autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be 0.5 Million Units in 2025 and is projected to reach 6.9 Million Units by 2030. This increase is triggered by various factors such as the need for ease in driving and the increasing concern for safety and security, which lead to demand for high-end technology resulting in the increased demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

The semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market has been segmented on the basis of level of automation (under semi-autonomous- level 1 and level 2&3). The level 2&3 segment of the semi-autonomous vehicles market is expected to show the fastest growth. Its adoption rate is currently low but later it will be having more penetration as compared to level 1 due to increasing technological advancements.

The semi-autonomous vehicle market has been segmented, by ADAS feature, into Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist and Others. Automatic Emergency Braking and Intelligent Park Assist segments will be having the fastest CAGR due to government mandates regarding implementation of AEB. In the US, the automatic emergency braking systems are expected to be standard in vehicles by 2022 according to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Highway Safety Association).

By component, the market has been segmented into Artificial Intelligence, radar, LIDAR, ultrasonic, and camera. The market for artificial intelligence is expected to be the largest for autonomous vehicles as it will be the brain of the autonomous vehicle. Its contribution will be highest as compared with other segments, whereas radar segment is expected to dominate the semi-autonomous vehicles market.

By fuel type (conventional vehicle, hybrid vehicle, electric vehicle) and region (Asia pacific, Europe, North America and ROW). In terms of fuel type, the electric vehicle (EV) semi-autonomous and autonomous market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as these are anticipated to will propel the overall growth of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market.

The North America region is estimated to dominate the semi-autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific as it comprises some of the technologically advanced countries in the world, including the US and Canada. Semi-autonomous vehicles volumes have increases in recent years, with OEMs catering not only to the domestic demand but also to the overseas demand. Moreover, in 2025 the region is likely to lead the autonomous vehicles market in terms of volume followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, as key technology innovators such as Google, Microsoft, and Delphi automotive are significantly investing in and testing the technology to commercialize the same.

The lack of infrastructure to support autonomous cars in developing nations, concerns regarding cyber security and safety of the personal data of the users, and consumers’ hesitation to accept fully autonomous cars are some of the restraints that might hinder the growth of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Semi-autonomous vehicles market is currently in its initial phase and is being dominated by players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (UK), and Infineon Technologies (Germany).

This Autonomous Vehicle Market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals & results in profitable business. It makes easy for the industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, & what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Autonomous Vehicle Market report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Why You Should Buy The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Report?

The Autonomous Vehicle market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Type

7 Autonomous Vehicle Market, By End-User

8 Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Geography

9 Autonomous Vehicle Market, Company Landscape

10 Swot Analysis

11 Company Profiles

12 Questionnaire

13 Conclusion

14 Related Reports

