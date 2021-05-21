Autonomous Tractor Market 2021-2030: Demand, Trend, Innovations, Applications and Growth

Autonomous Tractor: Introduction

Autonomous tractors, also known as driverless tractors, deliver high tractive effort at slow speeds with the help of advanced technologies such as machine vision systems, GPS to perform agriculture tasks such as tillage, etc. These tractors are called driverless tractors, as they operate without the help of any driver. They have been designed to perform task in the field and can independently observe the position, decide the speed, and avoid obstacles such as animals, people, or objects present in the field. Autonomous tractors employ GPS and other wireless technologies for this purpose.

Key Drivers of Global Autonomous Tractor Market:

Rise in income from farming, increase in labor costs coupled with advancements in self-driving technology for vehicles including object detection capabilities using multi-camera systems, radar, and LiDAR technology is expected to boost the adoption of automated tractors and subsequently, propel the autonomous tractors market across the globe.

Autonomous tractors offer numerous advantages to farmers such as improved productivity and great accuracy, which further result in preservation of crops and offer higher return-on-investment. Additionally, autonomous tractors help farmers undertake farming operations at any time of the day, thereby helping them to work for longer hours. Furthermore, auto-steering helps farmers to do farming with superior reliability, which in turn is likely to boost the autonomous tractor market.

Several key players based in developed countries across Asia Pacific and North America are investing in the manufacture of automated tractors parts and accessories. Most key players engaged in the autonomous tractors market are startups funded by private or public investments. Rise in investments from several sectors and focus on companies operating in the autonomous tractor market on expansion of their portfolios are likely to further boost the demand for autonomous tractors.

Introduction of Intelligent Technologies to Offer Attractive Opportunities:

Advancements in autonomous and intelligent technologies in the automotive sector have provided opportunity to increase the precision of crop management and realize additional potential from precision agriculture. This means that the right management strategy can be implemented in the right place, at the right time. Introduction of these technologies is also expected to provide opportunities to lever and enhance past developments and improvements in cropping systems and agronomy. While there is much interest in the development of new automation and robotic technologies, multi-national machinery manufacturers have already developed several incubated autonomous, agricultural technologies with near commercial potential.

Australia provides a significant opportunity in the refinement and commercial release of these technologies. These factors offer opportunity to autonomous tractor market across the globe.

Lack of Awareness and Technology to Hamper Market

Lack of awareness and technology integration are likely to hamper the autonomous tractor market. End-users for autonomous tractors are mostly farmers and sometimes, they find difficulties to deal with recent trends and technologies, which directly affect its consumption. Furthermore, high initial investment and maintenance cost associated with autonomous tractors are also expected to hamper the market.

North America to Hold Significant Share of Global Autonomous Tractor Market

High rate of adoption of advanced technology and the presence of large tractor manufacturers are investing in the development of autonomous tractors in North America. Higher disposable incomes of farmers, a lack of trained farm labor, and well-developed technology are major factors that are expected to boost the autonomous tractors market in North America in the near future.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global autonomous tractor market is consolidated with top manufacturers across the globe operating in the market. A few of the key players operating and potential in the global autonomous tractor market are:

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Mahindra & Mahindra

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Yanmar

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

KINZE Manufacturing

Trimble

