Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size (2021-2028) | Top Key Players – Boxbot, Drone Delivery, Eliport, Flytrex, Marble, Matternet

Last mile delivery is the movement of the goods from origin to destination. The increasing demand for logistics and transportation is anticipated growth in the forecast period that drives the need for the autonomous last-mile delivery market. Customer demand for the instant and same-day delivery, owing to that the adoption of last-mile delivery is rising globally, that boosting demand for the autonomous last mile delivery market

The focus of autonomous last mile delivery is to deliver the item to its end-user as fast as possible. The increasing demand for autonomous last-mile delivery owing to facts such as its delivery is faster and cost-effective that fuels the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market. The growing industrial sector, such as automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others, are driving the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market.

Key Players Influencing the Market :

Boxbot

Drone Delivery

Eliport

Flytrex

Marble

Matternet

Nuro

Skycart

Starship Technologies

Zipline

The global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as hosted, on-premise, hybrid. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as consumer and retail, oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, aerospace and defense, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, others.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

