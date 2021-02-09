Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Mammoth to be worth USD 91.5 billion by 2028 with Starship Technologies (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US)

The requirement to increase delivery efficiency and reduce delivery time has led to the use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out the autonomous last mile delivery of packages. The development of advanced and cost-effective aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles is also fueling the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market.

The Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 12.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +20% from 2021 to 2028.

By vehicle type, ground delivery bots segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue in 2021, accounting for $4.56 billion, and is estimated to reach $34.90 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of +25% during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4.83 billion by 2021, and is estimated to reach $39.94 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of +26%.

Report Consultant has added a new report, titled as Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market. It includes the analytical data of target industries, which provides different insights to drive the businesses. For growth of the industries, it gives more focus on the ongoing trends and studies the recent developments in Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market. It covers different aspects of this industry which helps to comprehend the manufacturing and service process.

This report is available up to 40% discount for a limited time only@ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=80574

Top Companies of Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market :

Starship Technologies (US)

Savioke (US)

Nuro (US),

JD.com (China)

Flirtey (US)

Autonomous last mile delivery consists of autonomous vehicles to deliver the product or service to customer’s doorstep without any human intervention in the entire process. It ensures that the product is delivered to the customer within a stipulated time without hampering the dignity and market image of the company. Increased use of internet along with the expansion of the e-commerce industry fuel the adoption of online shopping, which in turn requires a better and more efficient means to deliver the product to the customer. Thus, to fulfill the rising demand for such logistics business, various last mile delivery operated companies and product delivery services have started using drones and ground delivery vehicles to deliver product within lesser time.

Different scenarios are mentioned in the report along with the various regions, such as North America, Latin America, Japan, China, and India. Analyst of the report studies different key players based on their productivity. The top key driving factors are included in the report along with the restraints, and opportunities, and that helps to indicate ups and downs of the businesses.

Try a sample report of this Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Industry now! https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=80574

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Application:

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Service

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Range:

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km)

Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market By Vehicle Type:

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving trucks & vans

To understand the global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market clearly different verticals have been examined by the researchers. Some significant economic facts have been presented in terms of pricing structures, profit margin, and market shares. To present the data accurately, it makes use of effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, and pictures. The report further highlights the recent trends, tools and technology platforms which are helping to increase the performance of the companies.

For better understanding of the domestic and global framework, different attributes, such as working methodology, scope, future prediction, recent trends, investments, and profit are considered. Finally, it provides a better idea of this Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market, during the forecast period, such as 2021-2028.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery y Analysis

Chapter 10 Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

About us:

Report Consultant is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

Contact No: +81-368444299

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com