Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2023

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is a feature that improves the safety of the vehicle by warning the driver about an imminent crash and helps to use the maximum braking capacity of the car. It applies brakes independently if the situation becomes critical and no human response is made. It uses on-board sensors, cameras, and radars to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and other obstacles. AEBS is mandatory in the U.S. and Europe to reduce fatalities.

Rise in number of road accidents and high adaptation rate of advanced braking system drive the global autonomous emergency braking system market. However, high cost of AEBS technology restricts the autonomous emergency braking system market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for luxury vehicles and increased passenger vehicle registration presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global autonomous emergency braking system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into low-speed AEBS & high-speed AEBS. By technology, the market is classified into crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. By vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger and commercial vehicles. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Mando Corporation.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Low-speed AEBS

High-speed AEBS

BY TECHNOLOGY

Crash Imminent Braking

Dynamic Brake Support

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

