Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title "Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings.

Global autonomous emergency braking market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of government regulations regarding the prevention of accidents and crashes along with increasing concerns regarding driver and pedestrian’s safety.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Autonomous Emergency Braking Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autonomous emergency braking market are Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Tesla, AUDI AG, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Mazda Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe PSA, Nissan, Valeo, Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

1)Rise in the levels of spending power of individuals, is expected to improve the growth levels of the market 2) Increasing adoption and sales of vehicles globally, is expected to drive the growth of the market 3) Rising number of accidents and collisions of vehicles, is expected to foster growth in the market

Lack of technological infrastructure in developing regions of the world and complications arising due to this factor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

1) In June 2019, KPS Capital Partners announced that they agreed with Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. to sell their company “Chasis Brakes International Group”. It is one of the largest manufacturers of braking systems. This acquisition will significantly expand the geographical presence of Hitachi Automotive Systems along with various manufacturing facilities associated with the company. 2) In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they had agreed to merge with WABCO Holdings Inc. This merger will reportedly combine two of the largest innovators for the automotive industry providing leadership capabilities to the industry for safety, efficiency, braking systems, and autonomous applications in commercial and passenger vehicles. This merger will further provide innovation capabilities due to the expertise of both the organizations.

If opting for the Global version of Autonomous Emergency Braking Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

How Does This Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Insights Help?

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Autonomous Emergency Braking Market” and its commercial landscape

