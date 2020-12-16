Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By Top Competitors | Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Tesla, AUDI AG and More

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Autonomous Emergency Braking Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global autonomous emergency braking market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of government regulations regarding the prevention of accidents and crashes along with increasing concerns regarding driver and pedestrian’s safety.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Development:

1)Rise in the levels of spending power of individuals, is expected to improve the growth levels of the market 2) Increasing adoption and sales of vehicles globally, is expected to drive the growth of the market 3) Rising number of accidents and collisions of vehicles, is expected to foster growth in the market

Lack of technological infrastructure in developing regions of the world and complications arising due to this factor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

1) In June 2019, KPS Capital Partners announced that they agreed with Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. to sell their company “Chasis Brakes International Group”. It is one of the largest manufacturers of braking systems. This acquisition will significantly expand the geographical presence of Hitachi Automotive Systems along with various manufacturing facilities associated with the company. 2) In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they had agreed to merge with WABCO Holdings Inc. This merger will reportedly combine two of the largest innovators for the automotive industry providing leadership capabilities to the industry for safety, efficiency, braking systems, and autonomous applications in commercial and passenger vehicles. This merger will further provide innovation capabilities due to the expertise of both the organizations.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autonomous emergency braking market are Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Tesla, AUDI AG, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Mazda Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe PSA, Nissan, Valeo, Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

