Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is an extensive compilation of intelligent market research studies that are bound to help companies and stakeholders make informed business decisions in the long run. The report further focuses on the strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key players participating in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry.

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Key Highlights From The Report

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autonomous emergency brakes market on the basis of technology, component, automation level, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Camera Fusion LiDAR Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Actuators Audible Buzzers Controllers Sensors Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Vehicle Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Forward Emergency Braking Reverse Emergency Breaking Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Thank you for reading our report.

