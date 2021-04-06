Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Technology Advancement and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Autonomous Delivery Robots market in its latest report titled, “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The autonomous delivery robots market is expected to register a CAGR of over 49.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Kiwi, Aethon, Dispatch, TeleRetail, Marble Robot Inc., Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, Eliport and Others.

Industry News:

In August 2018, Kroger Co. and Nuro Inc. announced to have selected Scottsdale, Arizona, as the city for testing their prototype products. Initially, the trails are to be conducted with self-driving Toyota Prius, while at a later phase they would introduce their prototypes (Nuro R1) for delivery.

Key Market Trend:

Retail and Logistics Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Retail and logistics are the largest end user for autonomous delivery robots, globally. The increasing presence of e-commerce players and omnichannel retailers worldwide is the primary factors driving the demand for autonomous delivery robots, especially for last mile delivery.

Although there are several initiatives for airborne delivery systems, such as the Amazon Prime Air, they are not efficient enough to bridge the gaps in last mile delivery and logistics. But in the case of autonomous delivery robots, they can serve more customers at more economics costs, traveling more distances in a much safer manner. In the current market scenario, most of the pilot programs and innovations made for the autonomous delivery robots are targeted to address the last mile delivery problems. In many countries across the world, they are even functional in several cities. Countries like the United States, Japan, China, and several other European countries have a considerable number of services that are already using autonomous delivery robots for last mile deliveries.

For example, as of June 2018, JD.com, the second largest e-commerce player in China after Alibaba, started last mile deliveries using autonomous robots in Beijing. Previously, the company also employed autonomous delivery robots in several closed areas, such as college campuses and closed-off industrial communities, staying ahead in the competition.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

