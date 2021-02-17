Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Future Growth with Technology and Demand 2021 to 2027

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Autonomous Delivery Robots from 2021 till 2027.

The Autonomous Delivery Robots Market was valued at USD 0.35 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 3.82 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 49.01% over the forecast period 2021-2026. The advent of autonomous delivery robots (ADR) is expected to revolutionize the last mile delivery systems, providing a cheaper and efficient way of delivery.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Savioke, Inc., Nuro Inc., Eliport, Marble Robot Inc., TeleRetail (Aitonomi AG), Dispatch Inc. (Acquired by Amazon), Aethon Inc., Kiwibot, Postmates Inc., Segway Robotics Inc., Neolix, Box Bot Inc, ANYbotics AG, Robomart Inc., Effidence, Udlev Inc., Cleveron AS and others.

Key Market Trends:

Retail and Logistics Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Retail and logistics is the largest end-user for autonomous delivery robots, globally. The Increasing presence of e-commerce players and omnichannel retailers worldwide are the primary factors driving the demand for autonomous delivery robots, especially for last-mile delivery.

– Although there are several initiatives for airborne delivery systems, such as Amazon Prime Air, they are not efficient enough to bridge the gaps in last-mile delivery and logistics. However, in the case of autonomous delivery robots, they can serve more customers at more economic costs, traveling more distances in a much safer manner.

Competitive Landscape:

– December 2019 – Nuro partnered with Walmart to test the delivery of groceries from Walmart outlet to the customers home using the delivery robot. Nuros vehicles will deliver grocery orders of Walmart online to a select group of customers who use the service in Houston. Nuro has been developing a self-driving stack and combining it with a custom unmanned vehicle designed for last-mile delivery of local goods and services.

– March 2020 – Aethon’s mobile robots are being used by healthcare organizations to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. The company’s robots are carrying out their mission of delivering medications, lab specimens, and meals along with handling larger loads such as linens and trash. The hospitals continue to perform over 5 million deliveries per year with Aethon’s delivery robots and are even providing the hospital staff relief from miles of walking every day.

Influence of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Autonomous Delivery Robots market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Autonomous Delivery Robots market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Autonomous Delivery Robots market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Autonomous Delivery Robots market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Autonomous Delivery Robots market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

