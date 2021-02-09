Autonomous Construction Equipment Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co

Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Autonomous Construction Equipment industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered:

The global autonomous construction equipment market is segmented into –

By Automation Level: Partial/Semi-Autonomous; Fully Autonomous

By Product Type: Earth Moving Equipment; Material Handling Equipment; Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

By Application: Road Construction; Building Construction; Others

Companies Mentioned: Caterpillar Inc.; Komatsu Limited; Volvo Group; Doosan Corporation; Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

This report describes and evaluates the global autonomous construction equipment market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

The global autonomous construction equipment market reached a value of nearly $9,529.7 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to nearly $14,051.6 million by 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in construction activity, strong economic growth in emerging markets, low interest rate environment and need for safety in construction. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of experience in using autonomous technology, oil price volatility, fluctuating raw material prices, and geo-political tensions. Going forward labour shortage, faster economic growth, technological advances, and government efforts to improve economies post COVID are expected to drive the market. Safety and cyber security issues, geo-political tensions and coronavirus pandemic are major factors that could hinder the growth of the autonomous construction equipment market in the future.

The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by automation level into partial/semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The partial/semi-autonomous market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment market by automation level, accounting for $9,249.1 million or 97.1% of the total market in 2019. The fully autonomous market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 36.3%.

The autonomous construction equipment market is also segmented by product type into earth moving equipment, material handling equipment and concrete & road construction equipment. The material handling equipment market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment market by product type, accounting for $3,941.6 million or 41.4% of the total market in 2019.The earth moving equipment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The autonomous construction equipment market is also segmented by application into road construction, building construction and others. The building construction market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment market by application, accounting for $4,926.0 million or 51.7% of the total market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The coronavirus has had significant impact on the construction industry, with equipment manufacturers and other market players struggling to stay afloat amidst decreased demand, staff shortages, factory shutdowns, logistical and supply chain disruptions, and travel restrictions. The pandemic has also caused unemployment in the construction sector. For example, in the US close to a million employees in the industry lost their jobs in April, bringing its unemployment rate above 16%.

These disruptions in the construction market have a direct impact on autonomous construction equipment manufacturers as well. In recent years, industry giants such as L&T have digitally transformed 60% of their construction business by installing sensory equipment and gateways , and the trend of adopting automated solutions in the construction sector will well continue during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has led to rapid adoption of automation technologies as businesses are trying to build resilience from future similar disruptions. There is an increase in R&D spending to develop new standardized building systems to speed up and automate elements of design and construction. More players are investing in automation of on-site processes in construction equipment manufacturing.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous construction equipment market, accounting for 35.2% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the autonomous construction equipment market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.6% respectively from 2019-2023.

The autonomous construction equipment market is concentrated. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69.62% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

