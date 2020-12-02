Autonomous Aircraft Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Autonomous Aircraft Market Outlook 2021-2030: The global autonomous aircraft market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increasing procurement of autonomous UAVs globally. Autonomous aircraft is a fully-automated manned or unmanned aircraft that require minimum or no human intervention in its operations. Autonomous aircrafts can be identified with their ability to perform complex maneuvers for extended period of time at remote distances. Installation of autonomous system on an aircraft reduces the workload of a pilot. However, installation of such system on a passenger aircraft could raise safety concerns due to involved risk of system failure. On the other hand, cargo & utility aircrafts are the first to adopt this autonomous flight technology after continuous & rigorous testing.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Autonomous flight system test runs will be delayed due to operational issues caused travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the research & development of autonomous flight system.

Autonomous system manufacturers rely heavily on various suppliers of components and raw materials to test & develop autonomous flight system. However, government-imposed restrictions on transport services to control the COVID-19 outbreak have disrupted the supply chain.

The aviation industry is suffering financial losses in maintenance of airlines & airports without any growth in revenue, due to fall in air passenger traffic after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis



Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, increase in demand for cost-effective aircraft operation, and rise in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous systems are the factors that drive the global autonomous aircraft market. However, government policy & regulation regarding safety concerns of reliance on autonomous aircrafts during emergency events hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased use of autonomous vehicles due to on-demand availability and rise in aerial platforms for urban mobility present new pathways in the industry.

The global autonomous aircraft market trends are as follows:



Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors

Autonomous aircraft reduces the risks of human error in difficult terrains or situation where humans can’t operate. Various players in aviation industry are testing for the automation in its operation. For instance, in 2019, Erickson Inc. (an aviation company having headquarters in Oregon, US) signed a contract to integrate S-64 (air crane helicopter) with Sikorsky’s (an aircraft manufacturer having headquarters in Connecticut, US) MATRIX Technology autonomous flight control. Matrix is combination of hardware and software flight technology that gives the operator the ability to fly helicopters reliably as autonomous or optionally piloted aircraft. Moreover, matrix has been installed & tested on a modified S-76B (medium-sized utility helicopter) to take leverage of full-authority flight control input for autonomous flight for takeoff, route planning, site selection and, landing. Additionally, autonomous systems provide capability to operate in low-visibility situations where a pilot’s vision could be clouded by smoke. Such innovations in autonomous flight systems will drive the global autonomous aircraft market.

Key benefits of the report:



• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global autonomous aircraft industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global autonomous aircraft market share.