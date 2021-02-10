Autonomous Agents Market Segmented by Substrate, Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints to 2027

The Autonomous Agents market research report makes businesses dominant whether it is large, medium or small for existing and succeeding in the market. Not to mention all the topics have been thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. The report also provides CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape. The credible Autonomous Agents report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

Autonomous Agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 7254.13 million by 2026 witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key players Analysis: Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Infosys Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fetch.AI, Affectiva., Intel Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., Aptiv., Google, Talla, Inc., Microsoft and AOS Group amongst others.

“Product definition” Autonomous agents are intelligent agents that are programming elements performing certain set of tasks on the benefit of the owner with freedom, without any interference from the owner. They are smart software entities that automatically act depending on the scenario of the environment, in the reach of its own goal or agenda. These are based on artificial intelligence programmes that act on their own and respond to a given stimulus, without the involvement of human beings.

Global Autonomous Agents Market: Segment Analysis

Global Autonomous Agents Market By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Mobility, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Landscape Global autonomous agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Artificial Intelligence is being used in a large number of areas and fields. The rising scope of AI applications boosts the development and growth of autonomous agents

Fast pace improvements in cloud technology and technological advancements fosters the growth of this market

Rising access and use of parallel computational resources

Rising costs of security and maintenance of on-premises solution stimulates the growth of autonomous agents, as they reduce the operational and maintenance costs

Growing size and complexity of data sets boosts the need for autonomous agents

Rising improvements and use of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML)

Use of autonomous agents improves performance, with enhanced scalability and efficiency by access to real time information

Key Developments in the Global Autonomous Agents Market:

In March, 2018, Fetch.AI has developed world’s first autonomous ledger, which automatically handles transactions of sale and purchase contracts. Fetch.AI has integrated artificial intelligence, machine learning and ledger technology to deliver a decentralised, self-performing ledger system by allowing autonomous economic agents to facilitate economic and financial activities. Fetch.AI with their innovations and developments in autonomous agents and AI applications is moving forward to become the google of AI.

In September 2017, Talla, launched Botchain, which is a combination of blockchain technology and AI that ensures trust, reliability and security in the functioning of AI autonomous agents while being used in business premises and workplace. Botchain provides a system to audit and verify the transactions of autonomous agents to increase the security and reliability of autonomous transactions.

