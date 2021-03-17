Automotive Windshield Washer Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2020-2025

“

Market Overview

Global Automotive Windshield Washer Market is expected to exhibit a 3.72% CAGR during the review period. The tool attached to the frame of the vehicle towing is known as the windshield washer. It is designed to clean windshields of the automobiles especially agricultural vehicles. These windshield washers are of four types detachable, fixed, swiveling, and others.

The global automotive windshield washer market is anticipated to register healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for windshield washers to reduce the expenses of car washing at service centers. The global market is extremely competitive because the key industry players across the world are adopting various strategies like product developments, partnerships, and acquisitions. Many companies in the market are focused on growing operations across the globe, increasing their production capabilities, and building and maintaining strong partner relations.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Competitors

The major players of the global automotive windshield washer market are 3M (US), Prestone Products Corporation (US), ITW Global Brands (US), Qwix Mix (US), Sonax GmbH (Germany), Total (France), Soft99 Corporation (Japan), Recochem Inc. (Canada), ACDelco (US), Japan Chemical Industries (Japan), and Guangzhou Botny Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

Market Segmentation

Global Market for Automotive Windshield Washers has been categorized into Fluid Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Based on Fluid Type, the Global Automotive Windshield Washer Market is classified into anti-freeze, water-repellent, bug-repellent, and others. In terms of Vehicle segment, the Automotive Windshield Washer Market has been divided into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Based on the Application type, the global market has been bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the Global Automotive Windshield Washer Market has been spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is likely to drive the global market owing to the largest market share in 2019. China is driving the major market of the region because of the growing air pollution as it has five cities in the top 30 most polluted cities in the world. Additionally, the growing focus of car manufacturers on safety norms and ensuring the driver has clear vision even when encountering dust particles and other environmental factors.

Europe was valued to register the second-largest market share in 2018. The adoption of windshield washers is anticipated to keep growing during this period as consumers are expected to curb from visiting car washes because of the costly and time-consuming process. Therefore, car owners are estimated to stock up on windshield washers to keep their windscreen clean during their drives. Moreover, car windscreens tend to get dirty regularly due to dirt and other contaminant particles on the road. Many people in Europe travel to the countryside both for leisure and work, and car windscreens tend to get dirty very fast, rising the use of windshield washers.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Windshield Washer Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Automotive Windshield Washer Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Automotive Windshield Washer will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.