Automotive Window Regulator Market Research Development, Top Companies, Trends And Growth 2017 To 2027 |Shiroki Corporation, Brose, Technico Industries Ltd., Hi-Lex

A window regulator is an essential automotive interior component which enables the lowering and raising of the window glass panel. With day by day advancing automotive technology, the automotive window regulators has transformed from manual to a single press regulator. Over the past decade, power windows has rapidly become first choice of OEMs as well as end-users across various segments of passenger cars due to its convenient and easy operations. Furthermore, features such as electronic central lock and child lock has turned customer focus towards selection of proper windows locking system, this in turn is a progressive signal for the automotive window regulator market.

Earlier manual systems were common which were operated using a hand crank in a clockwise and anti-clockwise motion. However, with the rapid adoption of electric power regulators manual segment is expected to lose significant market share. An electric window regulator allows the window glass to rise and lower automatically with just a press on the button or switch. In general there are two types of automotive window regulators which could be either manual or power assisted – Scissor type and cable type. Cable type automotive window regulators are more common in the global automotive window regulator market due to their compact size, lighter weight and ease of construction. The light weight significantly contributes to fuel economy of the vehicle

Request For Report Sample@ www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1947

Automotive Window Regulator Market Dynamics

Growing automotive sales is the major driver force behind the growth of automotive window regulator market. Furthermore, with rising disposable income across various developing countries, customers are more focused toward buying technologically advanced products. Rapid growth in sales of compact and sub-compact cars has been witnessed in developing countries, adoption of power windows in this segment will result in robust growth of the market. Demand from aftermarket or replacement market is also expected to contribute to the growth of automotive window regulator market. Further, ongoing technological advancements in automotive interior components will create new opportunity for market growth.

On the other hand, Fluctuations in global economy may cut automotive production, which in turn may affect market growth, as OEM holds major portion of the demand for automotive window regulator market

Automotive Window Regulator Market Segmentation

The automotive window regulator market can be segmented on the basis of type and designs.

Based on the types, automotive window regulator market can be segmented into

Manual Automotive Window Regulator

Electric Automotive Window Regulator

Based on the design window regulator market can be segmented into

Scissor type

Cable type

Others (Panel, single rail and dual rail)

By type of vehicle, the market can be segmented into

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By sales channel, window regulator market can be segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Window Regulator Market: Regional Outlook

With increasing automotive sales across its countries, Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and is anticipated to fastest growing. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness steady growth in demand over the forecast period. Latin America window regulator market is anticipated to grow at a slow pace, which is an impact of recent production and sales decline in Brazil.

Automotive Window Regulator Market Players

The major players operating in the global automotive window regulator market are Wonh Industrial Co. Ltd., Grupo Antolin, Elta Automotive Ltd (Lucas), DURA Automotive Systems, TRAC Auto, Car International Pvt Ltd., Electric Life P/L, APM Auto Parts (P) Ltd., IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd., Brose, Shiroki, Valeo, CI Car International Pvt Ltd., I Yuan Precision Industrial CO. Ltd., Columbia Engineers Pvt Ltd., and Kwangjin India

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Taxonomy

Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Automotive Sales Outlook

3.1.2. Global Automotive Production Outlook

3.1.3. Global Automotive Fleet on Road Outlook

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ) Automotive Window Regulator Market Analysis

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Trends

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Country, 2012-2016

4.4.1. China

4.4.2. India

4.4.3. ASEAN

4.4.4. Australia and New Zealand

4.4.5. Rest of APEJ

4.5. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

4.5.1. China

4.5.2. India

4.5.3. ASEAN

4.5.4. Australia and New Zealand

4.5.5. Rest of APEJ

4.6. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2012-2016

4.6.1. Manual

4.6.2. Automated

4.7. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Forecast By Product Type, 2017-2027

4.7.1. Manual

4.7.2. Automated

4.8. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Construction, 2012-2016

4.8.1. Cable Type

4.8.1.1. Single Rail

4.8.1.2. Double Rail

4.8.2. Arm Type

4.8.2.1. Single Arm

4.8.2.2. X-Arm

4.9. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Forecast By Construction, 2017-2027

4.9.1. Cable Type

4.9.1.1. Single Rail

4.9.1.2. Double Rail

4.9.2. Arm Type

4.9.2.1. Single Arm

4.9.2.2. X-Arm

4.10. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Vehicle Type, 2012-2016

4.10.1. Passenger Car

4.10.2. LCV

4.10.3. HCV

4.11. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Vehicle Type, 2017-2027

4.11.1. Passenger Car

4.11.2. LCV

4.11.3. HCV

4.12. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Sales Channel, 2012-2016

4.12.1. OEM

4.12.2. Aftermarket

4.13. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Units) Trend Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2027

4.13.1. OEM

4.13.2. Aftermarket

4.14. Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.14.1. By Country

4.14.2. By Product Type

4.14.3. By Construction

4.14.4. By Vehicle Type

4.14.5. By Sales Channel

4.15. Key Representatives Market Participants

4.16. Market Presence (Intensity Map)

4.17. OEM Demand Share

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1947

Explore FMI’s Coverage of the Automotive Industry

Automotive Active Window Display Market: Get insights on the automotive active window display market through FMI’s report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2020-2030.

Automotive Interior Leather Market: FMI’s exhaustive study on the global automotive interior leather market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2019-2029.

Automotive Glass Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the automotive glass market through FMI’s report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2020-2030.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com