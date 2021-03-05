Automotive Wheels Aftermarket will reach at an estimated value of USD 5.01 billion in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Wheel is defined as a circular object which enables a vehicle or any other object to move easily. They revolve in an axle and the material used in the wheel is hard and durable. Good wheel provide stability and traction to the vehicle. Three important components of wheels are camber, caster and toe. There are alloy wheels that are made of alloy of magnesium and aluminium and are the combination of different metals and elements. They are very light as compared to the steel wheels and people use them to improve the appearance of their vehicle.

Growing vehicle production is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also alloys can improve the breaking performance, which in turn increases the product demand, recent rising trend of aluminum vehicles in low commercial vehicles, rising sales of passenger cars with the changing preferences of consumers, increasing proliferation of hybrid electric automobile models, rising stringent vehicle efficiency norms, rising demand for small and mid-sized SUVs, increasing emergence of product manufacturers and development of lightweight wheels and rising leasing and rental automotive services demand are the major factors among others boosting the automotive wheels aftermarket market.

Automotive wheels aftermarket will reach at an estimated value of USD 5.01 billion and grow at a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The rise in demand for lightweight material from the automotive industry, the increasing emphasis on fuel economy and the high need for innovative materials to help reduce vehicle weight and achieve fuel efficiency and carbon emission targets are the major factors driving the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket. The surge in the fuel costs and distance traveled, increasing need for fuel efficiency and high manufacturing of lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions because of the implementation of stringent regulations caused by exhaust emissions accelerates the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket growth. The inclination towards composite materials over steel or aluminum for cost efficiency of these highly automated production cycles that are known to reduce vehicle weight and the changes over products and manufacturing procedures to meet the emission criteria influence the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

On the basis of material, automotive wheels aftermarket market is segmented into aluminum, steel, magnesium and carbon fiber.

Based on product, the automotive wheels aftermarket market is segmented into regular and high performance.

Based on end-use, the automotive wheels aftermarket market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

The automotive wheels aftermarket market is also segmented on the basis of vehicle into passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses & coaches and trailers.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in automotive wheels aftermarket market report are AEZ Leichtmetallräde, ALLOY WHEEL REPAIR SPECIALISTS, LLC, Arconic, Automotive Wheels Ltd, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik, Beyern Wheels, Borbet GmbH, CMWheels, ENKEI CORPORATION, Forgiato, Jian Sin Industrial Co. Ltd., KONIG AMERICAN, LKQ Corporation, MAXION Wheels Inc., O.Z. S.p.A., RAYS Co. Ltd, RONAL GROUP, Tanabe USA Inc., Status Wheels and TSW Alloy Wheels. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

Automotive wheels aftermarket market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, material, product, end-use and vehicle as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive wheels aftermarket market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Wheels Aftermarket competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Wheels Aftermarket.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Wheels Aftermarket along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

