Automotive Wheel Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact Accuride Corporation, BORBET GmbH, CITIC Dicastal Co., Enkei Wheels (India) Limited, MANGELS, MAXION Wheels, Steel Strips Group, Superior Industries International

The success of the automotive wheel market is linked to the growth of the automobile sector. Automotive wheels are made of magnesium or aluminum alloys. Due to the higher strength requirement, the material type for automotive wheels is continually being researched. Lightweight and durable materials such as carbon fibers are gaining popularity on account of improved vehicle dynamics and high demand for lightweight solutions. A positive outlook from the developing countries is likely to fuel the growth of the automotive wheel market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive wheel market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased demand for lightweight materials coupled with the growing vehicle production. Moreover, advancements in vehicle dynamics are further likely to boost market growth. However, volatile prices of raw material may affect the growth of the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. On the other hand, research for new composites and advanced materials is expected to showcase symbolic growth prospects for the key players of the automotive wheel market in the future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Wheel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive wheel market with detailed market segmentation by material, vehicle type, end user, and geography. The global automotive wheel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive wheel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Download PDF Sample Copy @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007193/

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive wheel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Accuride Corporation

BORBET GmbH

CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd

Enkei Wheels (India) Limited

MANGELS

MAXION Wheels

Steel Strips Group

Superior Industries International, Inc.

Vossen Wheels

Wanfeng Group Co., Ltd.

Global Automotive Wheel Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Carbon Fiber, Steel, Alloy, Others); Vehicle Type (Off-Road, On-Road); End User (Aftermarket, OEM) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Wheel Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

Order a Copy of this report @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007193/

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Wheel market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Wheel industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Wheel market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Wheel market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the record as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and defence. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate Research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com