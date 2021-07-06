Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|Osiris Therapeutics, NuVasive, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

The research report on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Leading Players

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Segmentation by Product

Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication (V2V communication), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Segmentation by Application

Road Safety Service, Automatic Parking System, Emergency Vehicles, Auto Car Service

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market?

How will the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

1.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Scope

1.1.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication (V2V communication)

2.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

2.6 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) 3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Road Safety Service

3.5 Automatic Parking System

3.6 Emergency Vehicles

3.7 Auto Car Service 4 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Arada Systems

5.1.1 Arada Systems Profile

5.1.2 Arada Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Arada Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Arada Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Arada Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Autotalks Ltd.

5.2.1 Autotalks Ltd. Profile

5.2.2 Autotalks Ltd. Main Business

5.2.3 Autotalks Ltd. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Autotalks Ltd. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Autotalks Ltd. Recent Developments

5.3 Cohda Wireless

5.3.1 Cohda Wireless Profile

5.3.2 Cohda Wireless Main Business

5.3.3 Cohda Wireless Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cohda Wireless Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

5.4 Delphi Automotive

5.4.1 Delphi Automotive Profile

5.4.2 Delphi Automotive Main Business

5.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

5.5 Denso

5.5.1 Denso Profile

5.5.2 Denso Main Business

5.5.3 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Denso Recent Developments

5.6 eTrans Systems

5.6.1 eTrans Systems Profile

5.6.2 eTrans Systems Main Business

5.6.3 eTrans Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 eTrans Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 eTrans Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Kapsch TrafficCom

5.7.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Profile

5.7.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Main Business

5.7.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Developments

5.8 Qualcomm

5.8.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.8.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.8.3 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.9 Savari Inc

5.9.1 Savari Inc Profile

5.9.2 Savari Inc Main Business

5.9.3 Savari Inc Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Savari Inc Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Savari Inc Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Dynamics

11.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry Trends

11.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Drivers

11.3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Challenges

11.4 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

“