Automotive Variable Valve Timing market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Denso, Schaeffler, Delphi, Hitachi Automotive, Valeo

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automotive Variable Valve Timing Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive Variable Valve Timing investments from 2021 till 2025.

Automotive Variable Valve Timing market is growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152696/automotive-variable-valve-timing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VIIIXX

The Automotive Variable Valve Timing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Denso, Schaeffler, Delphi, Hitachi Automotive, Valeo, Eaton, Borgwarner, Aisin Seiki, Bosch

Industry News And Developments:

January 2019, Honda patents Variable Valve Timing technology, in this VVT tech, each cylinder is equipped with four valves which in turn receive two dedicated lobes on the cam each.

Scope of the Report

– The global variable valve timing (VVT) market is majorly being driven by their various?advantages such as increased fuel economy, increased power output, widen engine power band and decreased emissions.

– The fuel economy is achieved by the reduction of charge cycle work, optimization of the burning process and the reduction of the friction. The market is further driven by an increase in sales of special utility vehicles and cross-over models, especially in the passenger cars segment.

– The year 2020 was expected to be a transitional year after a couple of years of decline in sales but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sales are expected to remain flat. This might be a deterring factor for the market being studied.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adaption of Electric Vehicles is a Restraint for the Market

Due to increasing global pollution levels across the world and government giving financial benefits to those who are purchasing Electric vehicles. End users are preferring electric vehicles over gasoline engines which use Variable valve timing. Also, the maintenance cost of internal combustion engines is also a reason why people are switching to electric vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles grew at a CAGR of 53% over the period of 2012-2018. The governments around the world are providing incentives for EV sales and are also spending heavily on increasing the necessary infrastructure for charging stations. For instance, the Norway government provides exemption of road tax, no import and export tax, exemption from 25% VAT for electric vehicles adopters and others. The Norway government aims at 100% EVs on roads by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-pacific accounts for almost 60% of the world’s population and hence, the demand for vehicles is expected to be the highest in the region for the forecasted period. Also, the government regulations are becoming strict in the region. For instance, BS-VI standards have been enforced by Govt. of India to regulate the expelled pollutants from motor vehicles.

With considerable expectation of sales during the forecast period in the region, it is expected that people will prefer cars with advanced technology because the area consists of two major developing nations India and China.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152696/automotive-variable-valve-timing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VIIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Variable Valve Timing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase This Report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192354094?mode=su?Mode=VIIIXX

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com