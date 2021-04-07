Automotive V2X Market by Technology (Hardware, Software), Communication(V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2C, V2D) – Global Forecast to 2026

The Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by technology, communication, connectivity, V2X cybersecurity, vehicle type and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Get a sample copy of this report @ https://marketdigits.com/automotive-v2x-market/sample/

Market Analysis and Insights

The Automotive V2X Market size is projected to reach USD 7,925 Million by 2026, from USD 760 Million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 47.8% during 2021-2026.

Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive (V2X) market is segmented by region and further by countries, technology, communication, connectivity, V2X cybersecurity, vehicle type. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global automotive (V2X) market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current and historic automotive (V2X) market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Qualcomm Technologies, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies , NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Denso Corporation, Harman International, and STMicroelectronics among others.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Automotive (V2X) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits automotive (V2X) market segmentation by technology, communication, connectivity, V2X cybersecurity, vehicle type and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Enquiry before buying @ https://marketdigits.com/automotive-v2x-market/analyst/

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Technology

Hardware

Software

By Communication

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to Device (V2D)

By Connectivity

Cellular

DSRC

Automated driver assistance

Intelligent traffic systems

Emergency vehicle notification

Passenger information system

Fleet & asset management

Parking management system

Line of sight

Non-line of sight

Backing

Others

By V2X Cybersecurity

Unit Type

Form

Security Type

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

By Geography

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Rest of the World Middle East Africa



Reason to purchase this report: