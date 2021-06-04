Automotive V-belts Market Predicted To Grow Significantly Owing To Improvement In Engine Belts Automotive V-belts Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

The Global Automotive V-belts market is replete with new growth opportunities and expansion avenues. There has been an increase in the use of products and services falling under the ambit of Automotive V-belts, giving a thrust to the growth of the global Automotive V-belts market. The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses.

Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Automotive V-belts market is projected to reach new heights of recognition. It is worthwhile to mention that the global Automotive V-belts market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed narratives related to growth and expansion across several key industries. Therefore, the Automotive V-belts market is also battling the cons of supply chain disruptions and procurement issues. Over the course of the next quarter, market players could be investing in new technologies to recover from the shocks of the pandemic.

Global Automotive V-belts Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in automotive V-belts market are-

ContiTech AG

HERTH+BUSS

Zhejiang Kaiou Transmissions Belt Co., Ltd.

Gates Corporation

Robert Bosch AG

Mitsubishi Belting Ltd.

Goodyear rubber products

Optibelt GmbH AGB

Through the latest research report on Automotive V-belts market, the readers get insights on:

Drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends that show the impact on the development of the global Automotive V-belts market.

Reliable data on important regions and potential growth opportunities for vendors operating Automotive V-belts market in those regions.

Important insights on consumption, production, history, and forecast on potential avenues in the global Automotive V-belts market.

Global Automotive V-belts Market Dynamics

Automotive V-belts market has a very strong market growth in the future due to rising demand in automobiles.

Automotive V-belts are presently available in wide variety for transmitting almost any amount of load power. Automotive V-belts will boom more in developing countries in comparison to developed countries due to higher demand rate in automobiles.

The improvement in engine belts will fuel the growth potential of the global automotive V-belts market in the coming years. The increasing number of design improvements in engine belts will also be one of the key trends for the growth of the global automotive V-belt market.

Global Automotive V-belts Market Segmentation

Automotive V-belts market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by specification and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, automotive V-belts can be segmented into

Passenger vehicle

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicle.

On the basis of specification, Automotive V-belts can be segmented into

Automotive 15

Automotive 17

Automotive 22

Automotive 28.

On the basis of sales channel, automotive V-belts can be segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket.

Geographically, the global market for the automotive V-belts market can be segmented into seven regions, namely

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

Japan

MEA.

The study further identifies major manufacturing trends, technologies that will be commercialized,

Major manufacturing trends in end-use industries

New technologies employed in various application areas

Major economic shocks such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic

Country markets that will emerge as to be a hotbed of opportunities

Regulatory frameworks that will shape the strategies of key players in key regions in the Automotive V-belts market

Key technology trends and the likely rate of commercialization of novel technologies in key industries and allied industries

