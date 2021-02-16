Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2027

The global insurance industry is emerging from a combination of financial turmoil and economic uncertainty. Nonetheless, industry fundamentals remain under intense pressure with significant challenges around price and service transparency, changes in regulations and distribution models, and the ever-present threat of new competitors. Above all, changes in consumer behaviours and expectations are some of the most challenging to keep up with. The explosion of digital and social platforms means new innovations in other sectors and retail environments directly influence the expectations of consumers – put simply, customers expect the kind of easy and transparent experience they have in other aspects of their daily lives, from their insurer.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Allstate Insurance Company, Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Sierra Wireless Inc., Octo Telematics, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, TomTom International BV, Vodafone Automotive SpA, Metromile, Inc., AXA among others.

Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market was valued US$ 24.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand significantly with the CAGR of 24.39% from 2021 to 2026. The flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption are the major factors driving the market.

Insights Presented in the Report

Amongst package type, Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) segment holds the major share Based on package type, the market is fragmented into Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), and Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD). Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) dominated the market with a share of 69.9% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increased consumer preference towards comfort and luxury, and increased competition between OEMs to offer such driver assistance features.

Amongst technology type, On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by technology type, the market is segmented into On-Board Diagnostics (OBD), smartphone, black box, and embedded telematics. In 2019, On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) accounted for 49.9% of market revenue share. Currently, On-Board Diagnostics dominated the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance market and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period owing to the value-added services, including maintenance reminders, roadside assistance, and crash notifications. The telematics devices designed to be used with OBD systems are specially targeted at that platform with unbiased data collection across all demographics and vehicle types.

Amongst vehicle type, passenger vehicles are expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the market segment by vehicle type, the market is fragmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In 2019, the passenger vehicles accounted for the maximum market share with 82.7% and is expected to be the leading segment of the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance market during the forecast period. Before “black boxes” or computers in many popular models of passenger cars, the speed and braking of the vehicles were determined by accident reconstruction experts who gathered facts related to the accident to come up with an opinion as to the speed of the cars. For passenger cars equipped with the data recorders, how fast they were going is no longer in dispute.

North America represents one of the largest markets of Automotive Usage-Based Insurance market For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 10.9 billion in 2019 owing to the increase in the implementation of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and increasing collaborations among telematics companies and insurance companies in the region.

