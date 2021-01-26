Automotive Ultra-capacitor Market 2021 Business Scenario – Maxwell Technologies, NEC Tokin, Ioxus, Panasonic, LS Mtron, CAP-XX, Skeleton Technologies, Nesscap

The Automotive Ultra-capacitor Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The automotive ultra-capacitor market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5.5%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Automotive Ultra-capacitor Market: Maxwell Technologies, NEC Tokin, Ioxus, Panasonic, LS Mtron, CAP-XX, Skeleton Technologies, Nesscap, Yunasko, and Nippon Chemi-Conamong, among others.

In December 2017, Skeleton Technology, a leading ultra-capacitor manufacturer in Europe, signed a distribution agreement with the Sumitomo Corporation Europe, to provide energy storage solutions for the rapidly growing hybrid and electric vehicle industry in the region.

5 Feb 2019: Tesla acquires Maxwell Technologies, rival warns of ‘R&D hell’

Tesla will acquire Maxwell Technologies, it was announced this week, although it is not clear yet which of Maxwell’s product lines, including ultracapacitors, are of most interest to the Silicon Valley automaker and new energy company.

Tesla’s acquisition ‘target’, headquartered in the US with offices in Germany, China and South Korea, manufactures and markets solutions and products for energy storage and power delivery. These include ultracapacitors, which offer high power density and rapid charge and discharge functions. Tesla’s Elon Musk has been quoted as having a personal fascination with ultracapacitors according to various interviews.

Maxwell is also developing dry battery electrode technology, which the company said “has the potential to be a revolutionary technology within the battery industry with a substantial market opportunity”, especially suitable for electric vehicles. The company claims it can “create significant performance and cost benefits” compared to wet electrode technology currently used by most manufacturers of lithium batteries.

LAFOX, Ill., July 13, 2020 — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of LS Mtron’s 3.0V 3400F ultracapacitor, one of the highest power density storage cells in the industry.

The 3.0V 3400F ultracapacitor stores 4.2Wh of energy in a 390 cm3 package making it an ideal solution for customers who want to take full advantage of an ultracapacitor’s almost limitless charge cycles and reliability. In addition, customers will benefit from the increased capacity over a wide range of temperatures down to -40 . With 10 years of research and design in the development of the 3V Series, this cell is a major milestone in the quest to provide the best product for our customers with 40% more capacity in the same case size.

“LS Mtron has gone above and beyond in their continued investment in this product line. The 3.0V 3400F ultracapacitor is unique to the industry and presents excellent opportunities in the energy storage sector.” says Greg Peloquin, EVP of the Power and Microwave Technologies Division of Richardson.

Key Market Trends

The use of ultra-capacitors has expanded the battery load and enabled the vehicle manufacturers, to achieve fuel efficiency, extended battery life, reduced vehicle weight, and reduced CO2 emissions. To meet the growing stringent emission rules across the world, ultra-capacitor is likely to penetrate at a faster rate in all vehicle types, including conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

Ultra-capacitors, typically connected in tandem with vehicle batteries, support peak load demands for short intervals (which is less than 30 seconds), encountered during start/stop and regeneration braking applications. The capacity for quick recharge and discharge of high energy offered by ultra-capacitors have driven vehicle manufacturers, to deploy them in the start/stop systems and regenerative braking systems. Primary energy sources, like internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and batteries in the vehicles, were identified to be inefficient in handling peak power demand or recapturing energy during the aforementioned applications.

Growing Stringent Emission Regulations

– The use of ultra-capacitor has expanded the battery capacity and enables vehicle manufacturers to achieve fuel efficiency, extended battery life, reduced vehicle weight, and reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. To adhere to the stringent emission regulations across the world, an ultra-capacitor is likely to penetrate at a faster rate in all vehicle types, including conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

– In 2013, in the United States, carbon dioxide emission averaged 369 grams per mile, which were down by 7 grams per mile from the 2012 figure. As per the US EPA, for 2014, 2015, and 2016, adjusted CO2 emission values went down to 369 g/mile, 361 g/mile, and 359 g/mile, respectively. This standard further reduced the emission standard to 352 g/mile (preliminary) for the vehicles for FY 2017.

– The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are taking initiatives to support the production of eco-friendly vehicles, (both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), to ensure improved fuel economy and reduced carbon emission. Through these initiatives, the government is planning to reduce about 3,100 million metric tons of CO2 emission and save about 6 billion barrels of oil, by 2025.

– Additionally, the European Union (EU) has set emission standards to regulate the CO2 emission levels of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Transport emissions have increased in recent years and now account for a quarter of the EU’s total GHG emission. The average carbon emission, based on laboratory tests of a new car registered in the EU’s in 2016, was about 118.1 grams per kilometer (g/km), well below the 2015 target of 130g.

– As a result, the European Commission, European Parliament, and EU member states are preparing to extend the light-duty vehicles CO2 regulation to 2025-2030. Furthermore, to meet the aforementioned standards, the adoption of the ultra-capacitor is increasing and is expected to witness the same trend, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific and Europe to Dominate the Automotive Ultra-capacitor Market

The trend of shifting from the battery-based to ultra-capacitor-based start-stop systems originated in Europe in the 2010 PSA Peugeot Citroen model, which successfully resulted in improved vehicle performance and extended battery life expectancy. With the rapidly growing hybrid and electric vehicle sales in the European region, the demand for ultra-capacitor is anticipated to grow, in order to meet the optimal utilization of electric energy in vehicles. Additionally, the ultra-capacitor-based start-stop system comes as a standard feature in most of the European cars, such as Peugeot 3008, and it is expected to continue so in the coming new models in the market.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to development in infrastructure and increased vehicle sales. Furthermore, China is leading the market, in terms of revenue, due to its massive use of electronic components in the vehicles followed by Japan, Korea, and India.

– China overtook both the European and US markets in the annual sales of electric vehicles, (China has accounted for almost four times the sales of plug-in electric vehicles compared to the United States) .

– China is already using super capacitors in hybrid buses. These buses are equipped with stop-start engines, in which super capacitors reduce the load on the battery, which increases the lifetime of the batteries.

– Due to continuous innovation, the Chinese manufacturers have been able to expand their super capacitor portfolio. The CRRC, the Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer and the world’s largest train builder, developed graphene-based super capacitors that may power electric buses with higher efficiency and for a longer period.

– Maxwell Technologies Inc. announced a technology partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), the parent company of leading brands, such as Volvo and Geely Auto. This partnership focuses on the integration of ultra-capacitors and advanced power conversion electronics into Geely’s global automotive vehicle lineup, in support of its fleet electrification strategy.

Additionally, North America is expected to follow the footprints of European automakers in the future. In 2015, North America debuted continental ultra-capacitor-based voltage stabilization system (VSS) in General Motors vehicle models of 2016 Cadillac ATS, CTS sedans, and ATS coupes. Thereafter, automakers in the region have geared up to add the start/stop technology, using ultra-capacitor in their coming vehicles, to help meet a 54.5 mpg corporate average fuel economy target, by 2025.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

