Automotive Turbocharger Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Automotive Turbocharger report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Growing preference for advanced engine technologies is a major factor driving the automotive turbocharger market growth. The system can help in improving the horsepower of an engine without increasing the vehicle weight. Turbocharger is a forced induction system which compresses the air flowing into the engine. This further allows for addition of more fuel leading to better power generation. Automotive turbochargers help in enhancing the fuel economy, improving power, and reducing emissions, thereby aiding the market expansion.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/980166/?utm_source=mccourier.com&utm_medium=AN

In terms of technology, twin turbo market segment held 45% market share in the year 2019 and is expected to showcase consistent growth in the forthcoming years. Twin turbos are widely preferred in larger engines as a pair of small turbochargers result in less turbo lag. Moreover, parallel twin turbos technology offers lower turbo lag as compared to large turbochargers. On the other hand, sequential twin turbos technology employs different sized turbochargers, larger turbo and smaller vaned turbo.

As per the vehicle type, HCV segment is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period, primarily due to strict regulatory scenario pertaining to emission mitigation in heavy duty construction equipment.

The sequential twin turbo utilizes two different sizes of turbochargers, a smaller vaned turbo, and a larger turbo. The same principles are used in staged turbocharging wherein a stepped process is used to build up air compression to very high levels before entering the cylinders engine.

Based on fuel type, the market is categorized into diesel, and gasoline. Diesel turbocharger segment is expected to witness a considerable growth in the locomotive engines sector.

The distribution channel market segment is bifurcated into aftermarket and OEM. The aftermarket distribution channel segment is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of over 9% due to increasing consumer spending in advanced engine technologies.

By fuel type, diesel turbocharger market segment is slated to showcase lucrative growth in the ensuing years.

Citing the distribution channels, automotive turbocharger aftermarket segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2026, primarily due to rising consumer spending on advanced engine technologies.

Regionally, North America accounted for 40% market share in the year 2019 and is set to acquire appreciable revenues in the subsequent years. The growth is attributed to rising number of AI-based startups.

Turbonetics Inc., Rotomaster, Turbo Energy Pvt. Ltd., Cimos D.D., The Turbo Engineers GmbH, Precision Turbo & Engine, Montupet, Linamar Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Magnum Performance Turbos, IHI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., BMTS Technology GmbH & Co. KG, Cummins Inc., BorgWarner and Banks Power are the key participants in global automotive turbocharger industry.

Question & Answer: Automotive Turbocharger Industry

Question 1: What factors are propelling the growth of automotive turbocharger market?

Answer: Growing preference for advanced engine technologies along with improved fuel economy, lower emissions and improved power generation capabilities of automotive turbochargers are major factors driving the market growth.

Question 2: Why are twin turbos gaining worldwide recognition?

Answer: Rising adoption of twin turbos in larger engines owing to their low turbo lag is fueling the segmental growth.

Question 3: Which companies define the competitive landscape of global automotive turbocharger industry?

Answer: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Magnum Performance Turbos, IHI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., BMTS Technology GmbH & Co. KG, Cummins Inc., BorgWarner and Banks Power are the key participants in global automotive turbocharger market.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/automotive-turbocharger-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog