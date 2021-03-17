Automotive Transmission Systems Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

TMR Research states that global automotive transmission systems market will see a witness major developments in the coming years. The research report, titled “– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, explains the drivers and restraints that are expected to define the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts state that the growing demand for automotive transmission in vehicles due to the convenience they offer is expected to drive the global market.

The increasing pressure on the automotive industry to manufacture vehicles that deliver better performance is expected to accelerate the uptake of automotive transmission systems. From bringing in an enhanced driving experience to improving fuel consumption, automotive transmission have drastically changed the game for car manufacturers and buyers. Today, the demand for vehicles transmission that comply with emission norms largely dicatates the sales of automotive transmission. To make it even better, several companies are making significant investments in research and development. This has brought in a wave of advanced transmission systems in the market.

The report highlights the prominent factors influencing the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. Based on the findings of the report, the need to reduce carbon emissions, the growing demand for the expansion of production facilities, the need for better fuel efficiency than that offered by conventional transmission systems, and high installation rates of continuously variable transmission systems in Asia Pacific and North America are currently driving the demand for automotive transmission systems.

On the flip side, high maintenance cost and performance gaps pose a major challenge for the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. Moreover, high cost constraints of dual clutch transmission systems and technical limitations of continuously variable transmission systems result in a lower installation rate in commercial vehicles across the globe.

On the plus side, however, the increased demand for hybrid vehicles presents key opportunities for this market. Automobile manufacturers in developing markets such as Brazil and India are yet to explore the use of these technologies, which is likely to spur the demand for automotive transmission systems at greater levels.

The prominent players in the global automotive transmission systems market are Fuji Heavy Industries, Borgwarner Inc., Hilite International, Aisin Aw Co. Ltd., Fiat Powertrain, Gkn Driveline, and Hofer Powertrain GmbH.

