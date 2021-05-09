Automotive Tie Rods Market set to record exponential growth by 2029

Automotive tie rods are the integral part of vehicle steering mechanism. Automotive tie rod is a slender structural bar which has two ends outer end and inner end. Automotive tie rods connect steering knuckles on which to the either end of steering rack which enables the wheel to turn easily. The automotive tie rods have two sections threaded together in order to adjust the length and this adjustment help to maintain the alignment angle of the vehicles. The outer end of the tie rods are most liable to wear & failure. Automotive tie rods end are utilized to direct the steering of the vehicle and help the wheel to turn. Generally, automotive tie rods are available in pairs which help the cornering and angling of the tire without generating too much torque on the wheel and reducing the chances of wheel misalignment and failure. Historically, automotive tie rod ends required regular lubrication however, now a days, most of the modern vehicles are now maintenance free which also increases the sales of low lubrication require automotive tie rods

Automotive Tie Rods Market: Segmentation

Automotive Tie Rods Market can be segmented by Vehicle Type, Product type, Distribution Channel and Sales channel:-

On the basis of vehicle type automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of product type automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:

Heavy duty tie rod ends

Precision tie rod ends

Steering tie rod ends

Ball joints tie rod ends.

On the basis of distribution channel automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:

Online

Offline

On the basis of sales channel automotive Tie rods market can be segmented into:

OEM

After Market

Automotive Tie Rod Market: Regional Outlook

North America automotive tie rods market is estimated to account significant share in the global market due to increasing demand and production of commercial vehicles. The North America automotive tie rods market is driven by the U.S. Europe is projected to register healthy growth in the automotive tie rods market, due to presence of numerous automaker across the region, throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, lucrative growth of automotive industry in emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as India, China, ASEAN are estimated to hold prominent share in the global tie rod market. Along with this factor, the increasing disposable income of middle class population also increases the demand for passenger cars which in turn positively impact on the growth of automotive tie rods market. Emerging economies of Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to increase the demand for vehicles due to growing urbanization and improving economic conditions. These factor are expected to boost the growth of the automotive tie rods market.

Automotive Tie Rods Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Tie Rods Market includes:

ACDelco

Crown Automotive

Ditas

FAI Automotive Plc

Federal-Mogul

KDK Forging

Mando Corporation

MAS Industries

Mevotech

Sankei

TRW Automotive

The Automotive Tie Rods market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

