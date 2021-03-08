Automotive TIC Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast and Top Key Players Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, TÜV NORD GROUP, TÜV Rheinland AG, TÜV SÜD AG and Others

The Automotive TIC Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive TIC market with detailed market segmentation by service, sourcing, application, and geography. The global automotive TIC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive TIC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive TIC companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years

Top Key Players:- Applus Services SA, Bureau Veritas Group, DEKRA SE, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, TÜV NORD GROUP, TÜV Rheinland AG, TÜV SÜD AG

The automotive TIC market is projected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period due to increasing instances of vehicle recall arising from component failure coupled with strict regulatory standards. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards the outsourcing of these services is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive TIC market. However, varying standards across regions is a restraining factor for the market growth. Nonetheless, the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is further expected to increase the growth of the automotive TIC market in the coming years.

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) are vital steps in the success of the automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The increasing preference for safety and quality is a crucial factor in driving market growth. Also, the automotive industry is required to fulfill specific criteria and abide by national and international standards and safety mandates. The increasing production of electric and hybrid electric vehicles creates lucrative opportunities for the players active in the automotive TIC market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive TIC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive TIC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

