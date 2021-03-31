Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composite Market Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed in the World

Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composite Market is valued at approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The current technological developments in the automotive composite industry have enabled the automotive manufacturers to use efficient materials or technologies, which helps reduce the carbon emission level and improve the overall vehicle efficiency. For this reason, thermoplastic polymer composite has gained considerable popularity in automotive manufacturing. Also, the recent environmental and economic concerns raise awareness among automobile manufacturing companies for this composite material. As the use of thermoplastic polymer composite helps increased impact resistance of vehicles and reduce fuel consumption, owing to its low weight properties. Thus, this factor may strengthen market growth throughout the world. Moreover, rising sales and production of commercial vehicles and passenger cars, increasing awareness among automobile manufacturers concerning vehicle efficiency and fuel consumption, and strict government norms and regulation concerning environment safety are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the analysis of European Commission, it is projected that emission regulations require a mere 95Kg/Km by 2021 with a further 15% decline by 2025 and is likely to observe a 30% reduction in 2030 from 2021. Likewise, according to the Carbon Brief Organization, the Indian Government planning to reduce the intensity of its carbon emission by 33-35% till 2030. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for automotive thermoplastic polymer composite, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of reinforcing materials and processing, coupled with the absence of a mass production method are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global automotive thermoplastic polymer composite market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising focus to implement automotive thermoplastic polymer composite among manufacturers, along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of passenger vehicles and luxury cars coupled with stringent government norms concerning environment safety and emission in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composite market in the Asia-Pacific region.

