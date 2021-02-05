Automotive Testing Market Outlook to 2027 and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | ABB Ltd. | ACTIA Group | AVL List GmbH

Automotive testing ensures the effective functioning and lifelong operation of a vehicle. From the engine to the emission, regular testing of mechanisms ensure the longevity and safety of the parts of a vehicle. Rising concerns for road accidents & fatalities paired with the proliferation of automation in the automotive industry is fueling the automotive testing market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increase in electric vehicle production & autonomous vehicle testing, increase in electronic architecture in modern vehicles, stringent safety, emission norms across the globe and technical advancement in the automotive industry are driving the automotive testing market. However, high cost associated with advanced technologies and lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. On the other hand, growing demand for onboard diagnostic tools, analyzing of simulation testing, and increased demand for high performance vehicle is creating opportunities for the automotive testing market.

The List of Companies:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. ACTIA Group

3. AVL List GmbH

4. Continental AG

5. Honeywell International Inc

6. HORIBA Ltd.

7. Robert Bosch GmbH

8. Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG.

9. SGS S. A

10. Siemens AG

The latest research report on the “Automotive Testing Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Testing market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Automotive Testing market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply, and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view of the Automotive Testing Market in order to help decision-makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Automotive Testing market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Testing Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Automotive Testing Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Automotive Testing Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

