Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Boom in Near Future!

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) is used for providing services to the automotive TIC manufacturers for the purpose of improving the efficiency, productivity level and the manufacturing process to meet the desired standards. Furthermore, integration of smart sensors such as radar, light detection & ranging and others in the vehicles has enabled the remote monitoring & predicting the maintenance capabilities, which in turn reduces the need for on-site inspection. Thereby, advancements in TIC such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will help replacing physical vehicle inspection with digital inspection. Therefore, replacement of physical inspection with digital inspection & predictive maintenance is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in near future.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Service Type, Sourcing Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Major players analyzed include DEKRA SE, TÜV SÜD Group, Applus Services S.A., SGS Group, TÜV Nord Group, TÜV Rheinland Group, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific and Element Materials Technology.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The automotive testing, inspection, & certification system manufacturers are facing issues such as unavailability of workforce and factory shutdown due to which a major decline in the consumer demand toward automotive testing, inspection, & certification is observed.

The production and operations of automotive testing, inspection, & certification system manufacturers have been shutdown due to the government declared lockdown, owing mainly to the COVID-19.

A global disruption in the cash flow has been witnesses due to Corona virus, which in turn has caused a major liquidity crisis in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification industry.

Automotive testing, inspection, and certification industry has observed a massive drop in the market capitalization due to the pandemic, which in turn has caused a disruption in demand and supply network of the testing, inspection, & certification system manufacturers.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in automotive production & technological advancements, augmenting awareness among consumers regarding product quality & safety, and rise in instances of vehicle recalls due to component failure are driving the growth of the market. However, varying standards across different states is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, mandate of periodic technical inspection of vehicles is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market trends are as follows:

Increase in automotive production & technological advancements

Rise in demand for automotive vehicles had led to an increase in production & technological advancements in a vehicle. For instance, more than 97 million vehicles were produced around the world in the year 2019. Furthermore, technological advancement such as virtual reality (VR) & augmented reality (AR) in automotive industry will help in digital inspection of the electronic system. The advancements in systems help in diagnosing problems and regulating fuel of automotive vehicles. Therefore, increase in automotive production & technological advancements is expected to boost the growth of the automotive testing, inspection, & certification market.

Augmenting awareness among consumers regarding product quality & safety

Safety & security of the passengers has become a prime concern among the automotive consumers owing to the growing liberalization & globalization. Increasing risk of the life due to accidents on road is one of the major safety concerns, which is creating willingness among consumer to purchase vehicles with safety features. Therefore, increase in concerns for consumer safety is anticipated to boost the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market growth during the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Service Type Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services Sourcing Type In-House

Outsourced Application Electrical Systems & Components

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Battery Systems

Telematics

Fuels, Fluids and Lubricants

Interior & Exterior Materials and Components

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Others Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive testing, inspection & certification industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive testing, inspection, & certification market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive testing, inspection and certification market growth scenario.

We can also determine testing, inspection & certification will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive testing, inspection, & certification market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in automotive testing, inspection, and certification market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

