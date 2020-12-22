Automotive Test Equipment Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Automotive Test Equipment Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is expected to grow to a projected value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.14 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automotive market that has been a result of increased demand for vehicles.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Automotive Test Equipment Market report:

Continental AG; Softing AG; ACTIA Group; ABB; Delphi Technologies; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH; Horiba; Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; MTS Systems Corporation; SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Racelogic and MOOG INC. are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

1) Growth in adoption of autonomous vehicles and the need for proper R&D and testing for the capabilities of autonomous vehicles 2) Growing concerns regarding the environment and presence of strict regulations regarding the calculation of emissions from vehicles and automotive

High levels of costs associated with the application and implementation of advance testing equipment; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

1)In August 2018, Horiba announced that they had agreed to acquire Fuelcon AG. This acquisition will help expand the geographical presence of Horiba and help in the expansion of the application portfolio to electric vehicles segments. 2) In April 2018, Millbrook Proving Ground announced that they had acquired Revolutionary Engineering, Inc. This acquisition will help in expanding the geographical areas that the company will service in the automotive testing capabilities.

If opting for the Global version of Automotive Test Equipment Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

