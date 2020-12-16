Automotive Test Equipment Market Revenue, Facts, Statastics By Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH and More

Automotive Test Equipment Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Automotive Test Equipment Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is expected to grow to a projected value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.14 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automotive market that has been a result of increased demand for vehicles.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Development:

1) Growth in adoption of autonomous vehicles and the need for proper R&D and testing for the capabilities of autonomous vehicles 2) Growing concerns regarding the environment and presence of strict regulations regarding the calculation of emissions from vehicles and automotive

High levels of costs associated with the application and implementation of advance testing equipment; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

1)In August 2018, Horiba announced that they had agreed to acquire Fuelcon AG. This acquisition will help expand the geographical presence of Horiba and help in the expansion of the application portfolio to electric vehicles segments. 2) In April 2018, Millbrook Proving Ground announced that they had acquired Revolutionary Engineering, Inc. This acquisition will help in expanding the geographical areas that the company will service in the automotive testing capabilities.

Key Players: Continental AG; Softing AG; ACTIA Group; ABB; Delphi Technologies; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH; Horiba; Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; MTS Systems Corporation; SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Racelogic and MOOG INC. are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Automotive Test Equipment Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

