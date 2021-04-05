Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market 2021 Global Outlook – Delphi Automotive LLP, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc.

Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The automotive temperature and humidity sensors market was valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.86 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.77% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153453/automotive-temperature-and-humidity-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market are Delphi Automotive LLP, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Continental AG, Amphenol Advanced Sensors Germany GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, QTI Sensing Solutions, Murata Corporation, Analog Devices Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2019 – TDK Corporation launched its complete sensor product range at the Sensor+Test 2019. The product ranged from magnetic sensors, motion, sound sensor solutions, temperature, and pressure sensors that covers automotive, industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Micronas Magnetic Sensors and Embedded Motor Controllers, for instance, were first Micronas TMR-based sensor family CUR 423x developed for the measurement of current in the Automotive industry.

– September 2019 – At the IAA 2019, the Bosch showcased its latest solutions for personalized, automated, connected, and electrified mobility which included intelligent thermal management solution that is equipped with sensors for precise distribution of heat and cold to the efficiency of the battery and even to ensure that all components are perfectly working within their optimum temperature range.

Key Market Trends:

Growth in the electric and autonomous driving vehicle is expected drive the market

– Automotive manufacturers all over the world are focusing on vehicle electrification. There is a need for cars to charge more quickly and have a more extended range on a single charge. This implies, electrical and electronics circuits within the vehicle should be able to handle extremely high power and manage losses effectively, and this creates a need for robust thermal-management solutions to ensure that safety-critical applications remain operational and are expected to impact automotive temperature sensors positively.

– According to EV-volumes.com, global plug-in vehicle deliveries 2019 reached 2264 400 units, 9 % higher than for 2018, which is a clear departure from the growth rates of the previous six years, which were between 46% and 69 %. The reasons are due to the developments in the two largest markets, China and the USA, where sales were stagnated in the 2nd half of 2019 and stayed significantly below the sales boom in the second half of 2018. Europe became the center in 2019 EV sales with 44 % growth, accelerating towards the end of the year.

– With the outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for 2020 global EV sales becomes more difficult. The sales expect high growth in Europe throughout the year, high growth in the USA, and other markets in the second half, but the sales in China are expected to remain stagnant. The early EV sales data for January and February is very positive in Europe, encouraging in the USA, but dismal in China, where the total vehicle market was down 80 % in February.

– The increasing adoption of autonomous cars is also expected to positively impact the market as there specific sensors on an autonomous vehicle such as a Coolant temperature sensor or an Intake Air Temperature sensor. In May 2020, Volvo announced LIDAR-equipped cars, where the company mentioned that users able to drive themselves on highways with no human intervention and will start rolling off the production line in 2022.

Regional Outlook of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153453/automotive-temperature-and-humidity-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.