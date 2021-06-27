Automotive Telematics Market will generate massive revenue by 2030 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global automotive smart key market will reach $355.98 billion by 2030, growing by 16.8% annually over 2020-2030 driven by technological advancements, rising electrification in automobiles, and the increasing use of automotive electronics.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 84 figures, this 167-page report “Global Automotive Telematics Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered), Application, Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Business Model (B2C, B2P, B2B), Distribution and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart key market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive smart key market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Business Model, Distribution, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Embedded Devices

– Integrated Smartphones

– Tethered Devices

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Fleet/Asset Management

– Navigation & Location Based System

– Infotainment System

– Insurance Telematics

– Safety & Security

– V2X

– Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Passenger Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Two-Wheelers

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Telematics

– Business-to-Product (B2P) Telematics

– Business-to-Business (B2B) Telematics

Based on Distribution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– OEM

– Replacement

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive smart key market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

