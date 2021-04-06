Automotive Telematics Market Growth, Scope and Industry Outlook 2021 -Trakm8 Holdings, Tom Tom, Mix Telematics

The Global Automotive Telematics Market Report 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the Automotive Telematics market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Telematics Market: Trakm8 Holdings, Tom Tom, Mix Telematics and Trimble

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Automotive Telematics Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the global automotive telematics market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, and by segmentation on the basis of application and types of vehicles. Regional analysis is also provided for North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global automotive telematics market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Telematics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Executive Summary

Telematics is the field of science in which the long-distance transmission and communication between computer-based information is arranged. In simple terms, receiving, storing and sending of computer based information is performed with the help of telematics system. The technology of telematics is generally used in different types of vehicles.

Automotive telematics is the technology that deals in ensuring the safety of the car and its passengers by providing diversified computer-information based safety features. Most common services offered by automotive telematics are automatic collision notification (also known as emergency crash notification), emergency assistance, good samaritan assistance, roadside assistance and vehicle diagnostics / vehicle health report. Automotive telematics evolved through many stages, i.e. from telematics 1.0 where hands free calling and screen based navigation was provided to telematics 4.0 where seamless integration of mobility and web is also available.

Key application of automotive telematics are vehicle tracking system, satellite navigation, fleet management, vehicle safety communication and many more. Vehicles in which automotive telematics is applied is broadly categorized into three types: light commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

The global automotive telematics market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The global automotive telematics market is supported by various growth drivers, such as shifting consumer preferences towards connected cars, rising interest of millennial population, stringent governmental regulations, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, hacking, privacy, and security concerns, consumer acceptance and trust issues, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, growing popularity of telematics based insurance and fleet management, opportunities in the emerging economies, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

