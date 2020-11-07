Automotive Telematics Market Competitive Analysis 2020 | Intel Corporation; MiX Telematics; Robert Bosch GmbH; HARMAN International; TomTom International BV; Masternaut Limited; I.D. Systems

Automotive Telematics Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry Global Automotive Telematics market research report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects like product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. industry is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. With the all inclusive Automotive Telematics report businesses can create a unique space in the global industry and get identified as the most consistent and dedicated growth partner for market research, strategy formulation and sustainable organizational development. As per study key players of this market are Verizon; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Intel Corporation; MiX Telematics; Robert Bosch GmbH; HARMAN International; TomTom International BV; Masternaut Limited; I.D. Systems;

Automotive Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.37 billion in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 75.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Automotive telematics is a type of integration technology that incorporates communication technologies with the vehicle and the devices installed in the vehicles, so that proper safety & management solutions can be achieved. It involves exchange of information between the devices and different components present in the vehicles with the receiver with the help of communication technology, through which the users can identify the status of the vehicle, its location, take control of the infotainment and multimedia devices connected with the vehicles. The widest area of application for this system is identifying the positioning of the vehicle, whether individually or for a whole fleet commonly known as fleet management. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Automotive Telematics Market By On-Highway Vehicle Services (ACN, Emergency Calling, Navigation & Infotainment, On-Road Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Vehicle Tracking/Recovery), On-Highway Vehicle Form Factor (Embedded Telematics Solutions, Integrated Telematics Solutions, Tethered Telematics Solutions), Off-Highway Vehicle Services (Fuel Management, Location/Usage Tracking, Maintenance & Repair, Navigation, Diagnostics, Other Services), Off-Highway Vehicles Technology (Cellular Technology, Satellite Technology), Hardware (Infotainment Display Unit, Telematics Solutions Control Unit), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Automotive Telematics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growth in prevalence of vehicles integration with smartphones and other devices is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in adoption of autonomous driving technology and integration of IoT in the automotive industry; this factor is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper infrastructure in the developing economies is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Teletrac Navman US Ltd; Trimble Inc.; Omnitracs; Continental AG; Bridgestone Corporation; Delphi Technologies; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; LG Electronics and Visteon Corporation.

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation:

By On-Highway Vehicle Services Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) Emergency Calling Navigation & Infotainment On-Road Assistance Remote Diagnostics Vehicle Tracking/Recovery

By On-Highway Vehicle Form Factor Embedded Telematics Solutions Integrated Telematics Solutions Tethered Telematics Solutions

By Off-Highway Vehicle Services Fuel Management Location/Usage Tracking Maintenance & Repair Navigation Diagnostics Other Services

By Off-Highway Vehicles Technology Cellular Technology Satellite Technology

By Hardware Infotainment Display Unit Telematics Solutions Control Unit

By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicles



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Telematics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Automotive Telematics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Automotive Telematics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Automotive Telematics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Automotive Telematics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Automotive Telematics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Automotive Telematics Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Automotive Telematics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Automotive Telematics market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

