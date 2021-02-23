Automotive Targeting Pods Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – Lockheed Martin Corporation., ASELSAN A.Ş., Thales Group

Automotive Targeting Pods Market document assimilates reliable and updated information, quantitative and qualitative assessments of industry analysts, industry experts, and key competitors across the industry value chain. Following major factors are covered in the report that includes Market Overview, Economic Impact on the Industry, Market Competition by Manufacturers, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region, Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type, Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Market Effect Factors Analysis, and Global Market Forecast. A large scale Global Automotive Targeting Pods Industry report is truly a backbone for every business.

Market Insights

Automotive Targeting Pods Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.60% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive targeting pods market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in demand for advanced targeting systems across the globe is escalating the growth of automotive targeting pods market.

Targeting pods refers to tool consisting of laser maker, video data link, and laser spot tracking system, digital data recorder and dual mode laser which is specifically designed for the military application for identifying the target. These operate through both wired and wireless connection offering better communication and clear image of the target spot. Targeting pods also offer GPS allowing users to receive target areas for sharing and storing information with the other users.

The rise in military aircraft procurement by several countries increases the demand for targeting pods owning to its precise targeting capability which act as the major factor for driving the growth of automotive targeting pods market. Technological advancement in the advanced targeting systems and the customized upgrades based on the consumer’s requirements influence the market growth. The increase in adoption by numerous sectors including aviation, naval, and automotive and its features such as accuracy and convenience which raises its demand also act as driving factors. Additionally, the rise in investment and adoption by government for security measures and increasing terrorist activities affect the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for futuristic technologies such as forward-looking infrared technology thermally cooled infrared devices and infrared technologies extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the high development and maintenance cost of the targeting systems and the decreasing defense expenditure in the developed nations are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. Technical constraints of manufacturing and implementation of stringent regulations associated with the import and export of defense articles are projected to challenge the automotive targeting pods market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Targeting Pods Market Are:

The major players covered in the automotive targeting pods market report are Lockheed Martin Corporation., ASELSAN A.Ş., Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Ultra., IAI, Moog Inc., FLIR, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., ASELSAN A.Ş., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems., Rheinmetall AG, Collins Aerospace, Saab, Textron Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increase in demand for public safety, development activities by several various space organizations and initiatives by government in the region.

Global Automotive Targeting Pods Market Scope and Segments

Automotive targeting pods market is segmented on the basis of type, fit, component and platform. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the automotive targeting pods market is segmented into FLIR & laser designator pods, laser designator pods, FLIR pods and laser spot tracker.

• On the basis of fit, the automotive targeting pods market is segmented into OEM fit and upgradation.

• On the basis of component, the automotive targeting pods market is segmented into FLIR sensor, charge coupled device camera, environmental control unit, moving map system digital data recorder, processor, video data link, high definition TV.

• On the basis of platform, the automotive targeting pods market is segmented into combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and bombers.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

