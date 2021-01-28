Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Overview

Automotive springs are utilized in vehicles as they provide the users important services with reference to convenience, comfort, and safety. In terms of suspension, it enhances the driver’s experience as well as improves his handling. Not only that, but the suspension also makes a ride comfortable for the driver as well as the passengers.

Global Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Growth Factors

Multiple manufacturers have restarted production processes as COVID-19 outbreak cases have witnessed a significant downfall since the start of 2021. As China continues to be the production center for automobiles, it also dominates the automotive market globally with reference to supply and demand. However, there has been a shortage of supplies from China, which has substantially impacted other major markets as a domino effect. Therefore, the organizations operating in the global automotive suspension spring market are increasingly focusing to provide crucial components to help the producers. The organizations are also implementing various different sourcing strategies for maintaining global supply chains that are robust.

Instead of searching for different manufacturers, the companies leading the global automotive suspension spring market can consider the potential tariff and tax implications of the manufacturers. This is comprised of transfer pricing considerations, duties, and customs, if alternative components are sourced internally. Also, as a counteraction to the various effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the suppliers are improving the lines of communication and increasing the visibility of the supply chain to deal with potential problems.

However, the increasing usage of air spring systems which includes airbags is a potential threat to the conventional spring suspension and the steel coil spring. This factor is expected to hamper the overall automotive suspension spring market expansion. Although, the factors such as the higher cost of air spring systems, high occurrence of maintenance, and mechanical problems associated with air spring systems are anticipated to improve the need for the traditional automotive suspension spring systems as they prove to a better option in terms of maintenance and cost-effectiveness. This will boost the growth of the global automotive suspension spring market size.

Global Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Segmentation

The global automotive suspension market has been segregated by spring type, by vehicle type, by material, by sales channel, and by region. On the basis of spring type, the market can be segmented into leaf spring, balance spring, coil spring, flat spring, and torsion bar. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive suspension spring market is bifurcated into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

On the basis of material, the global automotive suspension spring market has been differentiated into carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, and others. The automotive suspension spring market, based on sales channels, can be divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Global Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Regional Analysis

The automotive suspension spring market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rates over the forthcoming timeline owing to the rapid expansion of the industries in developing economies such as India and China. The factors such as increasing disposable incomes of the people, rapid advancements of the automobile industry, increasing innovations in terms of vehicle framework, preference for comfortable vehicles, and the increasing usage of vehicles that require advanced suspension due to off-road utilization are expected to stimulate the demand for automotive suspension springs which in turn will augment the development of the global automotive suspension spring market outlook. Furthermore, the rising preference for SUVs in emerging countries including India will prove to fuel the market demand for automotive suspension spring systems. This is due to the rising awareness among consumers about the superior upper and lower control arm characteristics.

The North America automotive suspension spring market dominates the global market, thanks to the fully developed automotive sector and the presence of multiple key market players operating in the countries such as the US. The US accounts for a major market share of the North American region due to the widespread development in terms of technology. The automotive suspension spring market is predicted to grow further in the region due to the increasing R&D activities in this region.

Global Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Competitive Players

The key market players dominating the global automotive suspension spring market are increasingly focusing to improve their aggregate revenue by adopting major strategies such as inventiveness in terms of research & development (R&D) and manufacturing activities. Lesser weight, added comfort, and superior handling are the in-demand qualities of an independent front suspension framework. This is due to their benefits of better stability and a better driving experience in rough terrain.

The key manufacturers leading the global automotive suspension spring market comprise McAllister, NHK Springs, Mubea, Trelleborg Vibracoustic, Sanius Rassini, Magneti Marelli, Eaton Detroit Springs, TRW, Bentler, Continental AG, Showa Corporation, and American Showa Inc.

Global Automotive Suspension Spring Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



