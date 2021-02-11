Automotive Suspension Market Research Report by Product Type, by Deployment, by End User – Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive suspension system are important part of a vehicle which help in preventing damage to the vehicle components, for comfort driving and enables safety. Automotive suspension consist of spring, shock absorber and wishbones that help to filter all the forces between the body and the road. It also offers isolation to the vehicle from high-frequency vibration from tire excitation. Automotive suspension provides good ride and handling performance and also helps in ensuring that the vehicle responds positively to control forces produced by the tire at the time of braking and acceleration force.

Rise in the production of vehicle, increasing demand for comfort & luxury, demand for good suspension system and increasing urbanization are some of the factors fueling the growth of automotive suspension. However, the factor hindering the growth of the market is high maintenance cost. Development of advanced suspension system for two wheeler and rise in demand for lightweight suspension is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the key players in this market include :

1. KYB Corporation

2. Hendrickson USA, L.L.C.

3. Gabriel India Limited

4. FOX Factory, Inc.

5. WABCO

6. Continental AG.

7. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

8. Tenneco Inc.

9. Sogefi SpA

10. TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Suspension Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

