Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Automotive Surround-View Systems market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Automotive Surround-View Systems Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Market:

Valeo, Good Driver, Magna, Denso, Aisin, Continental, Clarion, Mobis, SL, Fujitsu, Percherry

According to this study, over the next five years, the Automotive Surround-View Systems market will register a 19.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4156.8 million by 2025, from $ 2010.1 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Automotive Surround-View Systems is a vehicle camera system that provides different views like top view, rearview and panorama view to assist the driver when parking, either manually or automatically. It offers the driver the view of the exterior of the vehicle to aid in maneuvering the vehicle to park and to alert the driver to obstacles in its path that may not be immediately visible. A display on the vehicle’s interior control panel shows surrounds view, which is typically composed of four wide-angle cameras that are mounted in the wing mirrors, at the front and rear of the vehicle.

Market Insights

The leading manufacturers mainly are Valeo, Magna, Continental, Denso, and Aisin. Valeo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue in the global market exceeds 18% in 2016.

Geographically, the global automotive surround-view systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, and others. Europe held the largest share in the global automotive surround-view systems products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2016. The next is North America and Japan.

The Automotive Surround-View Systems market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Automotive Surround-View Systems Market based on Types are:

4 Cameras Type

6 Cameras Type

Others

Based on Application, the Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Market is Segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automotive Surround-View Systems Market these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

