Automotive Supercharger Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – Eaton, EDELBROCK, LLC, Rotrex A/S, Vortech Superchargers, RIPP Superchargers

Automotive Supercharger Market research report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The competitive landscape part of the Global Automotive Supercharger Industry business report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Report Parameter Description

The base year 2020

Forecast period 2020–2027

Forecast period 2020–2027

Geographical coverage: Americas, APAC and EMEA

This Automotive Supercharger Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Market Overview

Global automotive supercharger market is expected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2028 and witnessing market growth at a rate of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on global automotive supercharger market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

Automotive superchargers are used for pressurizing air into the internal combustion engine of the vehicle for increasing the new power supplied to the vehicle. Automotive chargers are also known as air compressors which increases the air density to provide more air or oxygen supply to burn excessive fuel to generate more power. For generating extra power, air compressor or automotive supercharger rotate up to 65,000 rotation per minute (RPM) and can generate power up to 46 percent horsepower on an average.

The demand for automotive supercharger is rising due to its feature of increasing power of the vehicle’s internal combustion engine without affecting the fuel consumption pattern of the vehicle. Also the requirements for high end vehicles are increasing which is driving the growth of the market. By using automotive supercharger, the performance of the vehicle can be enhanced and installation of this supercharger is also easy in the vehicle. The production of the vehicle is also increasing; these all key factors are driving the growth of the market.

The Automotive Supercharger Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Automotive Supercharger Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Automotive Supercharger Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Automotive Supercharger Market Are:

The major players covered in the automotive supercharger market report are Eaton, EDELBROCK, LLC, Rotrex A/S, Vortech Superchargers, RIPP Superchargers, Accelerated Racing Products, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD, Honeywell International Inc, VALEO, Tenneco Inc., A&A Corvette performance Ltd, Aeristech Ltd, Duryea Technologies, IHI Corporation, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, and Ferrari N.V among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America region is holding the maximum market share and is anticipated to see the fastest growth and dominate the market for automotive supercharger market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for racing cars and sports cars. As racing cars and sports cars need extra power for great speed and performance, superchargers are used for that to provide extra power in these cars. So this reason is fuelling the growth of automotive supercharger market in this region.

Key Benefits for Automotive Supercharger Market:

• The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

• Basic Industry Overview and Global Market Development Policies and Plans

• Key Market players Profiling and the competitive outlook of the industry.

• Detailed Understanding and evaluation of the Present and Future Trends.

• Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

Global Automotive Supercharger Market Scope and Market Size

Global automotive supercharger market is segmented on the component, power source, vehicle type, technology, fuel type, sales. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• The automotive supercharger market on the basis of component has been segmented into harmonic balancers, pulleys/belts, compressors, intercoolers, blowers, tensioners, valves and head units.

• Based on power source, global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into engine driven and electric motor driven.

• Based on vehicle type, global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into passenger cars (PC), commercial vehicles (CV) and motorcycles. The market of automotive supercharger is likely to grow more with highest CAGR in passenger car segment, as the user are willing to buy the high end vehicle for better driving experience.

• Based on technology, global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into centrifugal supercharger, roots supercharger and twin-screw supercharger. Roots supercharger is leading the market as it is the tested technology and found reliable force induction technology.

• Based on fuel type, global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into gasoline and diesel. Gasoline segment is holding the major market share and is estimated to lead the market in forecast period also, due to the fewer amounts of exhaust gases produced by the gasoline engines as compared to diesel engine.

• Based on sales, global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.

Based on regions, the Automotive Supercharger Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Automotive Supercharger Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Automotive Supercharger Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Supercharger Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Automotive Supercharger Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Automotive Supercharger Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Automotive Supercharger Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Automotive Supercharger Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

