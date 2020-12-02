Automotive Supercharger Market Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2027

Automotive supercharger also known as forced induction system is an air compressor, which is used to upsurge the pressure and density provided to internal combustion engine (ICE). Greater amount of air density gives an additional oxygen supply to the engine, which in turn burns fuel efficiently in the combustion chamber and produces 46% of extra power then a normal engine. Supercharges are primarily installed in luxury or racing automobile due to flexible nature of installation and lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, huge amount of power is consumed by the supercharger, which can also put strain to the vehicle engines due to which the demand for heavy-duty components those are capable of handling internal explosions arises. Therefore, the demand for more heavy-duty engines is projected to boost the growth of the automotive supercharger market in the future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include Daimler AG., Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Ferrari N.V., Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Koenigsegg Automotive AB., Rotrex A/S., Accessible Technologies Inc., and SFX Performance LTD.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for luxury & racing vehicles, advantage over turbocharger such as real-time power delivery, and stringent regulations regarding rise in concerns for carbon emission such as shifting to gasoline engines are driving the growth of the market. However, decline in spending power and growing inclination toward hybrid & electric vehicles are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, introduction of electric superchargers is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive supercharger market trends are as follows:

Stringent regulations regarding rise in concerns for carbon emission such as shifting to gasoline engines

Government regulations have been introduced for shifting to gasoline engines due to high carbon discharge from the diesel engine vehicles. In addition, superchargers are much more suitable for a gasoline engine, which emits a lesser amount of carbon emission than a diesel engine. Furthermore, superchargers can boost the performance of the vehicle by delivering real-time power, unlike turbochargers. Further, owing to increase in environmental pollution, various governments are focusing toward reducing the air pollution levels. For instance, Germany’s government has recently passed a law which states that diesel vehicles shall be banned in their country to decrease air pollution. Therefore, growing concerns regarding diesel vehicles is expected to boosts the growth of the automotive supercharger market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the supercharger industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the supercharger market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the supercharger market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine supercharger will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive supercharger market through the predictable future.

