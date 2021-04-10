Automotive Sunroof Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Automobile manufacturers are increasingly incorporating larger sunroofs in cars because of the rising demand for greater glass surface area in the vehicles. The styling for aerodynamic contour makes the installation angle of back windows and windshields more pronounced, thus making them larger. A sunroof is designed for a reduction in blind spots and maybe morphed into the whole car roof. The enlarged glass surface area offers benefits like a greater field of view due to larger glass openings, reduced temperature of the cabin due to infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) reflective coatings, and curtail the entry of noise due to laminated windows.

Additionally, increasing adoption of premium cars is propelling the demand for automotive sunroofs. To cater to the evolving needs of premium car consumers, carmakers are installing sunroofs in almost all their offerings, especially in the mid-segment cars and high-end sports cars. These manufacturers are also installing sunroofs in the expensive and standard models as an add-on feature. Due to these reasons, the automotive sunroof market is expected to increase its size from $4.9 billion in 2015 to $10.1 billion by 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016–2022.

According to P&S Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to generate the fastest demand for automotive sunroofs in coming years. This can be ascribed to the surging presence of automotive manufacturers and rapid urbanization in the region. Additionally, the region is witnessing huge investments in the automobile sector for setting up of new manufacturing and assembling units due to favorable investment policies by governments, easy availability of raw materials, and cheap transportation and labor. Moreover, elevation in living standards and rising purchasing power are allowing individuals to increase expenditure on personal vehicles.

Thus, the evolving needs of consumers of the sedan, premium, and sports cars will increase the demand for automotive sunroofs in foreseeable future.