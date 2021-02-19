Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Overview, Latest Trends, Growth and Analysis Research Report 2021-2027| Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Crane Electronics, Honeywell International, Sensor Technology

Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Brief Introduction About Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market.

Steering torque sensor is a device that is used for recording and measuring torque of a rotating system. The steering torque sensor is integrated over electromechanical power steering. Torque sensors primarily record torsion bar angle that is used for steering movement. Steering torque sensors are based on magnetic sensing principles. Automotive steering torque sensors are less affected by vibrations, which further reduce noise and increases reliability of vehicles.

Key Players In The Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market: Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Crane Electronics, Honeywell International, Sensor Technology, Valeo, TE connectivity, Kistler Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Norbar Torque Tools Ltd, Bourns, Inc., Advanced Micro Electronics CO., Limited, and Methode Electronics, Inc.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Application:

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles





Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer



After Market

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Geography:

North America



By Application





By Sales Channel





By Country:





U.S.







Canada

