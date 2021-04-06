Automotive Steering Market 2021 Business Scenario – Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, NSK Ltd

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automotive Steering Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive Steering investments from 2021 till 2025.

Automotive Steering market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152657/automotive-steering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VIIIXX

The Automotive Steering market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, NSK Ltd, Showa Corporation, Mando Corporation, Sona Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems Limited

Industry News And Developments:

– In June 2018, Infineon Technologies AG developed a new magnetic angle sensor, TLE5014. The new product can be easily integrated into an electric steering system. The TLE5014 sensors meet ISO26262 ASIL C for the single die and ISO26262 ASIL D for the dual die versions.

– In September 2017, JTEKT Corporation established JTEKT Automotive Morocco SaS (JAMO), its first manufacturing site in Morocco, and in September 2018, it started construction on the plant. The plant is scheduled to begin mass production in 2020 and has an annual production capacity of 230,000 electric power steering systems. The plant may become the company’s new supply base for mainly the Moroccan and the North African market.

– Nexteer and Dongfeng Components’ joint venture began steering systems production, and the start-of-production of the joint venture indicated an increasing alignment between two companies. It may be more focused on serving customers, such as Dongfeng Motor Group, and may lay the foundation for Nexteer’s strategy for long-term profitable growth.

– In December 2019, Bosch expanded its range of hydraulic steering systems, including additional components that ease the installation of steering systems, at automotive workshops.

Scope of the Report

– Power steering is standard and has been increasing in most of the passenger cars around the world. However, in the emerging markets, some entry-level vehicles have been sold without a power steering.

– Power steering or rather power-assisted steering was introduced to assist the driver in reducing the manual effort. An advantage of power steering is its adjustable speed characteristic, where the steering has been assisted more at low speed and assisted lightly at high speed, in order to increase the control over the vehicle.

– Electric systems are significantly fuel-efficient, due to the absence of belt-driven hydraulic or manual pumps, which can run continuously, whether assistance is required or not.

– Among regions, Asia-Pacific to dominate the steering market. The APAC automotive steering market is primarily driven by growing vehicle production and sales, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and strengthening emission norms, which, in turn, have been increasing the demand for luxury vehicles.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Sensors

– Automotive & Industrial Systems Company (Automotive & Industrial Systems), an in-house company of Panasonic Corporation developed a miniature, lightweight, and high-precision magnetic angle sensor that detects rotation angles of automotive motors used in EPS and hybrid systems. The company started delivering sample products in May 2018 and estimates annual sales of JPY 40 billion in 2025.

Europe holds a significant share in the Market

The electric vehicle market has been rapidly growing across the world. For instance, in Europe, electric vehicle sales increased by 37% in 2018, as compared to that of 2017. Additionally, several governments across the world have formulated various policies, incentives, and projects to support the usage of electric vehicles.

By 2024, nearly 4% of the new car sales and 7% of the global car fleet are expected to be electric. With the growing electric vehicle sales, the deployment rate of lightweight steering systems (like electric power steering (EPS)) is expected to see a potential demand during the forecast period.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152657/automotive-steering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VIIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Steering Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase This Report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152726?mode=su?Mode=VIIIXX

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com