Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Trend,Growth Rate, COVID-19 Impact |, , Bosch, Continental AG, Showa Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Research Report 2021“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



, , Bosch, Continental AG, Showa Corporation, JTEKT, Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd., NSK Group, Schaeffler AG, ZF, P.T Autotech Indonesia, Nexteer Automotive, Global Steering Systems, THK Rhythm Automotive, Mando, ThyssenKrupp Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Market Segment by Product Type:



Steering Column

Steering Shaft

Market Segment by Application:

The automobile steering column and steering drive shaft assembly are the connecting parts installed between the steering wheel and the steering gear. It is mainly used to control the direction of the car, transmit torque, and absorb the energy when the car hits. In order to meet the driver’s comfort requirements, the up and down and front and back directions of the steering column can be adjusted. After being installed and connected with the ignition lock, the car’s anti-theft lock function can be realized. According to the structure type, the steering column can be divided into: mechanically adjustable tilt angle, electric adjustable lift type, pneumatic adjustable tilt angle, collapse energy absorption type, ordinary type, etc. According to the structure, the steering transmission shaft can be divided into: ball type, nylon coating type, nylon injection type, collapse energy absorption type, etc. The global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. This report focuses on Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3202721/global-automotive-steering-column-and-steering-shaft-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3202721/global-automotive-steering-column-and-steering-shaft-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft market

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft 1.2 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Steering Column

1.2.3 Steering Shaft 1.3 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicle 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 India Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bosch Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bosch Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Continental AG

7.2.1 Continental AG Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.2.2 Continental AG Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Continental AG Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Continental AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Continental AG Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Showa Corporation

7.3.1 Showa Corporation Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.3.2 Showa Corporation Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Showa Corporation Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Showa Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Showa Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 JTEKT

7.4.1 JTEKT Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.4.2 JTEKT Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JTEKT Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JTEKT Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JTEKT Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.5.2 Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 NSK Group

7.6.1 NSK Group Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.6.2 NSK Group Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NSK Group Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NSK Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NSK Group Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Schaeffler AG

7.7.1 Schaeffler AG Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schaeffler AG Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Schaeffler AG Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Schaeffler AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Schaeffler AG Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 ZF

7.8.1 ZF Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.8.2 ZF Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ZF Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ZF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ZF Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 P.T Autotech Indonesia

7.9.1 P.T Autotech Indonesia Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.9.2 P.T Autotech Indonesia Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.9.3 P.T Autotech Indonesia Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 P.T Autotech Indonesia Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 P.T Autotech Indonesia Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Nexteer Automotive

7.10.1 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nexteer Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Global Steering Systems

7.11.1 Global Steering Systems Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.11.2 Global Steering Systems Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Global Steering Systems Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Global Steering Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Global Steering Systems Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 THK Rhythm Automotive

7.12.1 THK Rhythm Automotive Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.12.2 THK Rhythm Automotive Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.12.3 THK Rhythm Automotive Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 THK Rhythm Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 THK Rhythm Automotive Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 Mando

7.13.1 Mando Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mando Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Mando Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Mando Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Mando Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 ThyssenKrupp

7.14.1 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Corporation Information

7.14.2 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ThyssenKrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft 8.4 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Distributors List 9.3 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Industry Trends 10.2 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Growth Drivers 10.3 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Challenges 10.4 Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 India Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Steering Column and Steering Shaft by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.