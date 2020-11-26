Automotive Speciality Coatings Market (2020 – 2027): Global Key Trends, Industry Opportunities And Market Projections For Upcoming Years| Top Players- Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd,

Market Insights

Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Advancement in the coating technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of this market are:

Increasing production of the vehicles worldwide: With increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of the people worldwide there rising demand for vehicles worldwide. Today people prefer their own personal vehicle so they can easily and conveniently travel from one place to another. Manufacturers are also focused towards providing the customer with cars with different sizes at an affordable range which is also increasing their demand in the market. Improvement in the transportation sector is also affecting the demand for the vehicles worldwide.

Increasing demand for specialty coating among consumer: Specialty coatings are those coatings which have the ability to perform as per different applications. These coatings usually have excellent adhesives properties, compatibility, antireflection, sealing, substrate among others. These coatings are widely used in different applications such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, petrochemical, pipeline, railway, marine, architecture and other. These specialty coatings are facing high demand especially from the construction industry

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Speciality Coatings Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive speciality coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd, Delta T & Protective Products, Excel Enterprise, General Coatings, Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Mathur Corr Tech Private Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Sharpshell Industrial Solutions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Ferrari introduced their new low temperature system, which makes the Prancing Horse the world’s first manufacturer to adopt low cure clear coats technology. This new paint system reduces the energy cost and enhances sustainability as it has formulated clear coat which makes it possible for the car to bake at 100 degree instead of 150 degrees.

In January 2019, Nippon Paint announced the launch of their unique car painting and car care centre concept- Nippon Paint X’press in India. This will provide world class body and paint repair and car care services.

Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market Scope and Segments

By Applications Engine & Exhaust Interior Transmission Wheel Rims

By Type Solvent- Borne Waterborne Powder Coatings



Based on regions, the Automotive Speciality Coatings Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Speciality Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Automotive Speciality Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Automotive Speciality Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Automotive Speciality Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting Automotive Speciality Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Automotive Speciality Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

