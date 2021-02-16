Automotive Solenoid Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2030 | Key Player – Johnson Electric Holding Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC

A solenoid in automobiles is used as the starter solenoid. The starter solenoid is above the starter motor. It receives a large electric current from the automobile battery and a small electric current from the ignition relay. The small current is the control current in response to which the solenoid sends the electric current from the battery to the starter motor, which leads to the engine getting into motion.

The increase in demand for advanced automation systems, which provides high fuel efficiency and downsizes the engine without affecting the overall engine effectiveness drive the market toward rapid development. The increase in demand to conserve electricity and use it in a manner that does not affecting the fuel efficiency makes these solenoid even more important to automobile industry, which leads to exponential growth of its market. However, large setups required for production and maintenance and the high investment restrain the market growth.

The automotive solenoid market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, valve design, and geography. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of valve design it is categorized into 2-way valve, 3-way valve, 4-way valve, and 5-way valve. According to application, it is categorized into engine control & cooling system, fuel & emission control, safety & security, and body control & interiors, HVAC, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Continental AG, Johnson Electric Holding Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd, Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd, and Nidec Corporation.

Automotive Solenoid Market Key Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Engine Control & Cooling System

Fuel & Emission Control

Safety and Security

Body Control & Interiors

HVAC

Others

By Valve Design

2-Way Valve

3-Way Valve

4-Way Valve

5-Way Valve

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle-East Africa



Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental AG

Johnson Electric Holding Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd

Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd

Nidec Corporation

