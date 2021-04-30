Automotive Software Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

The information, statistics, facts, and figures delivered via this report help companies in the industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. Furthermore, this report offers a better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market. Automotive Software Market report comprises of data that can be very much essential when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent.

The global Automotive Software market was valued at 12080 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 17470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

– Dealer Management System

– F&I Solution

– Electronic Vehicle Registration

– Inventory Solutions

– Digital Marketing Solution

– Others

China Automotive Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Automotive Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

– Manufacturer Retail Store

– Automotive Dealer

– Automotive Repair Store

– Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

Global Automotive Software Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

– North America

– – US

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Italy

– – Russia

– – Nordic Countries

– – Benelux

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia

– – China

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Rest of Asia

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Argentina

– – Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– – Turkey

– – Israel

– – Saudi Arabia

– – UAE

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Software Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

– CDK Global

– Cox Automotive

– Reynolds and Reynolds

– Dealertrack

– Dominion Enterprise

– Wipro Limited

– Infomedia

– TitleTec

– Epicor

– Auto – IT

– MAM Software

– Internet Brands

– NEC

– ARI

– Auto/Mate

– RouteOne

– WHI Solutions

– Yonyou

– Shenzhen Lianyou

– Kingdee

– Qiming Information

– Checking – On – Tech

– Guangzhou Surpass

– Shoujia Software

